NTx Awarded Grant to Develop Novel Manufacturing Technologies for Improved Global Access to mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics

NTx has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop new production approaches to lower the cost and improve access to mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for low- and middle-income countries

NTx, a bioinformatics and biomanufacturing company advancing cell free, continuous flow manufacturing solutions for medical products and material sciences, today announced that the company has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to advance novel solutions for mRNA production and related supply chain challenges.

Methods to produce mRNA-based human health care products have been in development since the mid-1990's; however, the rapid deployment and strong product profile of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines presented an inflection point for this new technology. Recent experience with the COVID-19 vaccines highlighted constrained capacity and relatively high production costs that have limited patient access, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

"NTx is committed to improving global health and providing equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics. This grant will enable NTx to develop several process concepts that address critical bottlenecks in mRNA product supply and integrate these solutions into its proprietary, cell-free biomanufacturing platform," said Dr. Alex Koglin, co-founder, CEO and CSO of NTx.

NTx is commercializing cell-free continuous flow manufacturing for mRNA and protein based medical products. The purpose of the platform development is to speed innovative medicines to patients and improve global supply chains.

"NTx's mission has always been to power advancements in treatments and patient access by streamlining production processes, and we remain steadfast in our goal to increase global availability of innovative mRNA-based therapeutics," continued Dr. Koglin. "This grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation allows us to further our exploration of novel approaches for mRNA manufacturing, and we are grateful for the foundation's support for this important work."

To learn more about NTx and its proprietary platform, please visit: https://www.ntxbio.com.

About NTx

NTx is a bioinformatics and biomanufacturing company that advances medical products and material sciences with cell-free, innovative biomanufacturing solutions. The company is commercializing its biomanufacturing systems NTxpress®, NTxscribe® and the bioinformatics platform, DruID, for the discovery of natural products. NTx biosynthesis technology, which is built for mRNA and proteins that are made in-vitro, is completely defined as it is not dependent on cell lines. NTx's biomanufacturing processes can easily be scaled to meet fluctuating supply needs so that companies can increase and streamline production as they respond to changing global demands. For more information, please visit: https://www.ntxbio.com

