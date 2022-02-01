MOD Pizza to Donate 6.2 Million Meals to Feeding America®

With Record-Breaking Customer Support and Squad Engagement, MOD's Annual Feeding Campaign Makes an Impact Across 28 States

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC ("MOD Pizza", "MOD" or the "Company"), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced the results of its annual Spreading MODness campaign, a system-wide** effort to unite customers and the MOD Squad around the critical issue of food insecurity. With the funds raised during the six-week campaign, MOD has committed to donate 6.2 million meals* to Feeding America, the largest food hunger-relief organization in the United States.

The 6.2 million meals – well exceeding MOD's original goal of 2.5 million meals – will be distributed through Feeding America's network of local food banks in all 28 states that MOD serves. With an estimated 38 million Americans struggling with food insecurity – including nearly 12 million children and 5.2 million seniors – the need for help remains in every county nationwide.

"Our customers stepped up in a big way this year to help support their local food banks and bring awareness to the critical issue of food insecurity," said Ally Svenson, MOD co-founder and protector of the purpose. "We're so thankful to Feeding America for helping us deepen the impact we can make in our ongoing effort to nourish the communities we serve. Like MOD, they believe in the power of partnership and that it's essential we all to come together in our work to solve real problems."

Since 2013, MOD has celebrated its birthday by Spreading MODness, a time when the brand shines a light on its purpose – to make a positive impact on the lives of the MOD Squad and the communities they serve. The 2021 Spreading MODness campaign was anchored by the "MODness Meal," a limited-time meal bundle available from November 22 to December 31, 2021. For every bundle sold, MOD committed to donate $1 to Feeding America, which in turn helps provide 10 meals to people in need.

How The Feeding America Network Is Maximizing Its Impact – A look at three of the organizations supported through Spreading MODness 2021

Washington

Food Lifeline

Food Lifeline is on a mission to end hunger in Western Washington by providing nutritious food to hundreds of thousands of people every year. They distribute this food through 350 partner agencies, enabling them to provide the equivalent of more than 201,000 meals every single day. At the same time, Food Lifeline is working to end hunger for the future by addressing its root causes, including systemic inequity and social injustice through advocacy efforts.

"We are so pleased to partner with MOD Pizza. Their leadership in Seattle is particularly meaningful to Food Lifeline because of our shared values to create a more equitable community," says Ryan Scott, Chief Development Officer at Food Lifeline.

Arizona

United Food Bank

United Food Bank's history and culture is deeply rooted in the East Valley, servicing an area of nearly 20,000 square miles. Collaborating with more than 145 partner agencies and programs, they help feed families, children, and seniors in places like Sanders, Arizona, where there are only a couple of places to purchase food and the next town is 40 miles away.

"While the words 'thank you' may not be enough to convey our gratitude for the generous donations, please know that we are humbled and thankful for your help in our ongoing mission to feed Arizona's hungry," says Dave Richins, CEO at United Food Bank.

Texas

Houston Food Bank

Around 1 million people in the 18 southeast Texas counties served by Houston Food Bank are considered food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to enough nutritious food to fuel a healthy life. The Houston Food Bank distributes food and other essentials to those in need through a network of more than 1,800 community partners. They also provide programs and services aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability.

"It is so great working with companies like MOD Pizza that help give back to the community. We are greatly appreciative of the donation and are excited to hopefully work together in the future," says Sean Crowl, Community Events Manager for Houston Food Bank.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA:

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 30 toppings, all for one price. With 500+ locations system-wide**, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD recently earned a spot on the Fortune 2019 "Change the World" list, for its purpose-led culture and commitment to provide opportunities to individuals with barriers to employment. The Company has also been named America's fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic and the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network. MOD has earned a spot on the Inc.5000 list and has been recognized by Fortune as one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Retail," a "Best Workplace for Women," a "Best Workplace for Millennials," and a "Best Workplace for Diversity." To learn more about MOD's purpose and impact work, visit www.modpizza.com.

ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA:

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

**The term "system-wide" refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations. The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

