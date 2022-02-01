ProLon Launches ReSet, One-Day Fasting Nutrition Program, Designed to Unlock the Benefits of Fasting While Consuming a Patented Formulation of Nutritious Plant Based Food

Unique one day program makes it possible to eat three times a day during a one day fast by providing nourishment, fuel, and curbing hunger while keeping the body in a fasting state

ProLon® the first-ever fasting nutrition program from L-Nutra, today unveiled its new One-Day ProLon ReSet, introducing even more consumers to the beneficial power of fasting. Whether you are looking to amp up your existing intermittent fasting lifestyle, take your health journey to the next level, or simply give your body a break from days of unhealthy food and drinks, ProLon ReSet provides many of the benefits from a full day of fasting without having to skip meals.

"The exclusive fasting nutritechnology science behind ProLon ReSet is derived from $36+ million dollars of research and development at over 16 global research centers. This innovative discovery was made possible via a proprietary formulation of plant-based food that nourishes the body while inducing a positive fasting pressure on cells," said Dr. William Hsu, former VP at Harvard's Joslin Diabetes Centers and current Chief Medical Officer at L-Nutra.

"We are proud to offer such an innovative nutrition program to the world of intermittent fasting," said Manos Spanos, President of L-Nutra's Consumer Division. "ProLon ReSet introduces millions to the novel concept of fasting with food instead of water. We understand that a water fast can feel overwhelming or simply prove difficult depending on a person's lifestyle, ProLon ReSet will allow consumers to follow their fasting practices while keeping their body in a full day of physiological fasting."

For those that sometimes let their body go with few days of unhealthy eating, ProLon ReSet provides a much-needed break and recharge for the body. This unparalleled one-day program can be done any time and can also help consumers practice the popular 5:2 fasting method that requires two non-consecutive days of fasting per week by replacing the fasting days with ProLon ReSet 2-4 times throughout the month.

Utilizing the same patented and precise blend of plant-based nutrients found in the original 5-Day ProLon® program that can be consumed without triggering the body's food sensing system, ProLon ReSet makes it easy to step into the fasting lifestyle. Each One-Day ReSet box contains soups, bars, snacks, herbal teas, and supplements designed to support your fast by allowing ketone levels to rise and help the body break down fat stores for fuel, while keeping your glucose levels steady – similar to what happens when you're water fasting.

Available starting today, ProLon's all-new One-Day ReSet program can be purchased online at prolonfmd.com for $40 a box or two for a special price of $70. To learn more about ProLon and the ProLon One-Day ReSet program please visit prolonfmd.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT L-NUTRA

L-Nutra is a Nutrition Technology company with over 20 clinical trials on nutrition programs aimed at enhancing human healthspan, longevity, and mindfulness of the body and healthy eating. L-Nutra is pioneering the discovery, design, and commercialization of novel, plant-based nutrition programs and therapeutics that impact both the body's metabolism and cellular rejuvenation. ProLon®, the first and only clinically tested 5-day fasting nutrition program is designed to allow your body to enter a longer fasting state while still allowing you to consume nutritional foods. L-Nutra also created Fast Bar®, the first nutrition bar specifically designed for intermittent fasting. Nutrition for Longevity® is L-Nutra's science-backed, chef-curated meal program, featuring farm-to-table meals formulated to address the nutritional deficiencies in the diets of many people in today's world. For more info, visit https://l-nutra.com/.

