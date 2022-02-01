Prolucent Health Hires Dan Owens as CTO to Scale Technology for Healthcare Workforce Optimization

Prolucent Health®, a leading provider of enterprise-wide healthcare workforce optimization software and services, today announced the appointment of Dan Owens as its new chief technology officer to accelerate the innovation and expansion of Prolucent's product platform and technology roadmap.

Owens is a technology entrepreneur and industry veteran who joins the company from PatientPoint, where he served as CTO to help build the nation's largest physician point of care platform. With over 25 years of experience in the technology industry helping companies ranging from startups to large public companies bring their technology solutions to market, Owens has held numerous executive positions throughout his career, previously serving as CTO at eVerifile and Spotlight Performance.

"I am excited to supercharge our leadership team with the addition of Dan, who has a solid reputation for developing highly scalable platforms that advance early stage growth companies," stated Bruce Springer, co-founder and CEO of Prolucent Health. "I have worked with Dan at several companies, and Dan's entrepreneurial savvy and technical leadership will be instrumental in driving our next level of growth. We are delighted to have him join our team."

Owens' significant level of expertise in technology solutions includes spearheading multiple large digital transformation projects that have fundamentally changed the growth strategy of the companies he has worked with.

"Prolucent has developed a platform that is transforming how the healthcare industry recruits and hires talent," said Owens. "The company has created an integrated marketplace for healthcare employers and job seekers, with a strategic focus on streamlining the entire labor management process for the best experience possible. I am looking forward to working with Bruce and team to advance the product roadmap and help build the data strategy and technology infrastructure to support these initiatives."

In addition to Owens, Prolucent is pleased to be working with long-standing colleague and technology advisor David Guthrie, who stated, "I have had the opportunity to work with both Bruce and Dan to innovate product and technology solutions at numerous healthcare IT companies. With Bruce's vision and strategic leadership coupled with Dan's technology expertise, Prolucent has exceptional growth potential. I am excited about advising the team as they accelerate their business into the future."

Prolucent recently announced an $11.5M Series A financing round co-led by SpringTide Ventures and Health Velocity Capital with participation from UnityPoint Health Ventures. The company provides a technology-enabled solution that integrates into the existing workflow to improve the recruitment, utilization, and cost of healthcare labor. Throughout 2022, Prolucent will continue to expand its sales, marketing, and client services teams and broaden product capabilities to revolutionize how healthcare job seekers and employers connect.

Prolucent empowers modern workforce management, streamlining the way healthcare meets total workforce needs with end-to-end solutions that provide cost effective and sustainable answers to healthcare's workforce challenges. For additional information, please visit www.prolucent.com.

