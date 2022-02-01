Ocean State Innovations Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President of Sales

Ocean State Innovations, a leading textile provider, announced today the appointment of Geoff Senko as Senior Vice President of Sales. Mr. Senko joins OSI with over ten years of textile experience. Most recently he held the position of National Account Manager for MMI Textiles and served on the Military Board of IFAI, the SEAMS Board, and was Chair of the SEAMS Military Committee. Mr. Senko will be responsible for guiding sales strategy and efforts throughout North America and globally for OSI while supporting the overall success for customers in various market segments.

"I am excited to have Geoff join the team as we continue to be a force in the global textile industry. Geoff's sales leadership and extensive expertise in the industry make him an ideal addition to our company." said Edward Ricci, CEO and Co-Owner of OSI. Ben Galpen, Co-Owner of OSI, added, "We pride ourselves in our textile solutions expertise, Geoff not only brings us further textile solutions but is customer relationship driven, a trait we welcome at OSI."

About Ocean State Innovations

Founded in 1913 as Brand and Oppenheimer Company, Inc. ("B&O") as a supplier of garment linings, the company celebrates a rich history in the textile industry. In October 2011, Praesidian Capital became an investor. In 2014 Brand & Oppenheimer acquired Performance Textiles, a US textiles supplier. In 2015 B&O entered an equity partnership with 1947 LLC's management team: Ed Ricci, Ben Galpen, and Bryan Boulis, all industry experts with over one hundred years of combined experience. The 1947 LLC Management team has grown the business through organic sales, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions. In 2017 B&O acquired the assets of Cutting Edge TexStyles, a global supplier of Bindings, Trims and Piece Goods. In 2018 B&O acquired the assets of General Fabrics Inc., a global designer and wholesale distributor of quilting fabrics. In 2019, Brand and Oppenheimer became Ocean State Innovations ("OSI") to continue the tradition of quality textiles, while focusing on the company's innovative industry expertise and strong Rhode Island roots. In 2020, OSI acquired the assets of ColorWorks, a premier textile dyer and finisher located in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Ocean State Innovations has distinguished itself as the premier global source for textile products and services and continues as a leader in the textile industry for the U.S. Military. OSI is now bringing that same innovative textile expertise to many commercial market segments such as medical, industrial, automotive, and traditional apparel.

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on providing senior and subordinated debt along with growth capital to private lower middle market business in the United States, United Kingdom, German, and selectively in Northern Europe. Praesidian invests in established small and mid-sized companies, often in connection with Management buyouts, recapitalizations, and refinancing. Based in New York with an office in London, Praesidian has nearly $1 billion in original capital commitments in aggregate. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com

