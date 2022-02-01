Fastly Rallies Security Luminaries in an Inspirational Short-Form Speaker Series

The Dept. of Know_ Live!, a new kind of security speaker series, features CISOs Rinki Sethi and Sounil Yu of Twitter and JupiterOne as well as other industry leaders, in informal discussions about how modern security can be a business differentiator

Fastly, Inc. FSLY, the world's fastest global edge cloud network provider, announced The Dept. of Know_ Live!, an upbeat and informative virtual web app and API security speaker series kicking off Thursday, March 3.

Aimed at engaging security industry leaders in stimulating and candid discussions that inspire a new way of thinking about web app and API security, the series features Fastly's own Kelly Shortridge, a senior principal product technologist, and Bea Hughes, staff security engineer at PagerDuty. They will be hosting five separate interview-style events with security thought leaders from the industry's most innovative companies.

"We are all experiencing virtual event fatigue and want shorter, more engaging events that are informal, yet still informative and compelling," said Margaret Arakawa, Chief Marketing Officer, Fastly. "We created a series that talks about modern security in a positive and forward-thinking way — with the goal of helping industry leaders move their business forward in visionary ways."

The series sessions will take place every Thursday in March at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET and will feature a 15-minute conversation followed by a 20-minute live Q&A where audience members can ask questions in real-time. Here's the full lineup of speakers and topics:

Rinki Sethi, former vice president and CISO, Twitter, March 3, 2022 What is success in modern security and how do we champion it?



Sounil Yu, CISO and head of research, JupiterOne, March 10, 2022 How to make security an enabler of innovation



Omar, staff security engineer, Betterment, March 17, 2022 Building more modern applications means building secure ones



Ellen Körbes, senior product line manager, VMware Tanzu Kubernetes, March 24, 2022 How security falls short of developer expectations



Daniel Miessler, founder, Unsupervised Learning, March 31, 2022 Why we can't ignore asset management's role in security



To accompany the series, Fastly has launched The Dept. of Know online hub with a real-time dashboard that showcases industry attack trends seen in Fastly's network traffic data. In addition, the hub serves as a knowledge base for security trends, popular resources, and in-depth information on the speakers and event topics.

For more information or to RSVP for The Dept. of Know_ Live!, please visit here.

