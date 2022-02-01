Lexia Learning Media Alert for Online Summit Supporting Struggling Readers: Challenges and Strategies for Educators

WHAT: Educators can engage directly with experts on supporting struggling readers through the science of reading in this free virtual summit.
WHEN: Wednesday, February 16 at 1:00-2:30 PM ET
REGISTER: There is no cost to join the summit, but registration is required: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/ed-week/e/qYdOV/login
Supporting students who are behind in reading is crucial to their future academic and workplace success. On February 16, Lexia® Learning, a Cambium Learning® Group company, and Education Week will host an online summit in which educators and science of reading experts will discuss the challenges facing these struggling readers, new strategies and tactics that provide support they need, and what tools can make that support more effective.
Sessions are text-based chats, allowing attendees to join in multiple discussions at once to maximize their valuable time. Education Week reporters will moderate four segments of the 90-minute summit.
Helping Older Readers Gain Basic Skills: The Science, and Practical Tips
Sarah Schwartz will moderate this session examining the foundational reading skills gaps that many students may have as they move into fourth grade and beyond. Participants will discuss what these gaps look like in the classroom and how teachers and specialists can help students navigate common hurdles in the "catch-up" process.
Defusing the "Shame" Factor That Accompanies Reading Difficulties
Madeline Will and participating experts will help attendees discover social-emotional support strategies and practical classroom approaches that help students who act out or withdraw due to shame about their inability to read on grade level. Teachers will learn how to defuse self-defeating behaviors that keep students from acquiring the reading skills they need.
Staff-Shortage Workarounds to Get Reading Help to Students
Mark Lieberman will moderate this session about creative staffing and hiring strategies that schools are using to work around staff shortages and keep supporting students who need more reading help.
Essential Practices for Building Literacy in Older English-Learners
Catherine Gewertz will lead this session on how to apply what's known about teaching adolescent literacy in a way that meets the specialized needs of middle- and high-schoolers who are still learning English. Attendees will learn how to effectively resolve the challenges of helping this group of readers in their educational development.
In addition, Lexia will host four other sessions, including:
Investing in Teacher Confidence: The Best Support for Struggling Readers Is Prepared Teachers
Since teachers are at the heart of student success, how can we help them develop the critical reading and language skills necessary to accelerate literacy and get more students reading on grade level? Learn why now is the time to invest in professional learning built on the science of reading (the only research-proven method of reading instruction).
How to Individualize Literacy Instruction without Pulling Your Hair Out
Every student deserves the same opportunity to become a successful reader and confident learner, but the pandemic has shown us not all students are getting an equal shot. Join this session to learn specific tactics to support individualized instruction.
Let's Talk: How Speaking Practice Improves Reading Skills for Students Learning English
Learn how instruction based in learning science along with opportunities for speaking practice helps Emergent Bilinguals advance English acquisition hand in hand with reading skills.
Positive Outcomes: Science of Reading-Based Assessments & Interventions to Support ALL Student Needs
Join this discussion to learn the best ways to help teachers target individual literacy needs through assessments that pinpoint where students are and where they are struggling, and interventions that provide differentiated explicit instruction to improve reading outcomes for every student.
There is no cost to join the summit, but registration is required. For more information, please go to https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/ed-week/e/qYdOV/login.
