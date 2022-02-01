Peter Seligmann Joins Engine No. 1 as Senior Advisor

Engine No. 1, an investment firm that drives performance by tying companies' social and environmental actions to economic outcomes, today announced that Peter A. Seligmann has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. Seligmann brings more than 40 years of experience in the business of climate and conservation, working extensively in partnership with governments, organizations, communities, and businesses to find innovative and pragmatic solutions to ensure the sustainability of natural resources.

Seligmann is the CEO and co-founder of Nia Tero, which works alongside Indigenous peoples and local communities in securing their rights, cultures, and well-being through agreements that secure the vitality of their oceans and lands. He is also the Chairman and former CEO of Conservation International, a global nonprofit organization he co-founded in 1987. Under Seligmann's leadership, Conservation International emerged as one of the most impactful conservation organizations in the world. Working in more than 40 nations, Conservation International is a leader in valuing and sustainably caring for nature and the well-being of people.

"We are honored and excited to welcome Peter to the Engine No. 1 team," said Jennifer Grancio, Chief Executive Officer of Engine No. 1. "His extensive knowledge of all issues surrounding our global climate and his experience and relationships will help us accelerate change as companies, CEOs and boards recognize climate, social and governance issues as economic issues. He understands that we will only meet society's urgent climate change goals by working with the largest public companies and largest CO2 emitters to get them to embrace the economic value in the energy transition."

"I am incredibly excited to join Engine No. 1, which has quickly shown the importance of engaging with the economy's largest companies as the best way to effect real and dynamic change," Seligmann said. "I look forward to helping the firm drive that kind of change through active engagement. We can't wait any longer – the opportunity is here now."

Seligmann is also a Director at First Eagle Holdings, Inc. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, serves on the advisory board of BDT & Company, and serves on the boards of the Mulago Foundation, Lafayette Square, Only One, Glassybaby, and Azul. He was also named to the Enterprise for the America's Board by President Clinton in 2000. He holds a Master of Science in Forestry and Environmental Science from Yale University and a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Ecology from Rutgers University, as well as Honorary Doctorates in Science from Michigan State University and Rutgers University

About Engine No. 1

Engine No. 1 is an investment firm that is driving long-term value by tying social and environmental commitments to economic outcomes. The firm was founded on the shared belief that a company's ability to create long-term shareholder value depends on the investments it makes in its employees, customers, communities, and the environment. For more information, please visit: www.engine1.com.

