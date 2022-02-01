WM Technology, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

WM Technology, Inc. ("WM Technology" or the "Company") MAPS, a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will report financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.
WM Technology Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
|
● When:
|
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
|
● Time:
|
2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
|
● Conference Call:
|
(833) 855-0799 from the United States and Canada
|
|
(409) 937-8921 International
|
|
Conference ID: 4698716
|
● Webcast: ir.weedmaps.com; webcast replay will also be archived on this website
|
● Telephone Replay:
|
(855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada
|
|
(404) 537-3406 International
|
|
Conference ID: 4698716
|
|
Available until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022
About WM Technology, Inc.
WM Technology, Inc.'s MAPS mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. Now in its second decade, WM Technology has been a driving force behind much of the legislative change we've seen in the past 10 years.
Founded in 2008, WM Technology is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, comprising a B2C platform, Weedmaps, and B2B software, WM Business. The cloud-based SaaS solutions from WM Business provide an end-to-end operating system for cannabis retailers. WM Business' tools support compliance with the complex, disparate, and constantly evolving regulations applicable to the cannabis industry. Through its website and mobile apps, WM Technology provides consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, and products, facilitating product discovery and driving engagement with our retail and brand customers.
WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005716/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.