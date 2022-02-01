Home-Cooked Meal Delivery Platform WoodSpoon Begins National Expansion with Philadelphia Launch

The launch follows two years of exponential growth after the company's launch in NYC and subsequent expansion into New Jersey

WoodSpoon, the only on-demand home-cooked delivery platform connecting local home chefs with customers, today announced the kickoff of its nationwide expansion with its entry into Philadelphia and plans to launch in several major cities throughout 2022.

In addition to serving Philadelphia and New York City, where WoodSpoon was founded, the company launched its platform in New Jersey in January 2022. WoodSpoon's expansion comes as nationwide deregulation has allowed the homemade food delivery sector to grow over the past few years. As the pandemic forced the closure of hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country, WoodSpoon has experienced a period of rapid growth as it scaled up to meet demand for alternative meal delivery options while providing new economic opportunities to home chefs.

Customers in Philadelphia will be able to order food through WoodSpoon's website or on their app from an ever-growing selection of home chefs. The home chefs specialize in cuisines from a variety of cultures, ensuring that customers of varying tastes can find something to their liking on the platform. WoodSpoon handles the ordering logistics and provides home chefs with sustainable packaging and reliable drivers for a seamless transaction.

"What started as an idea has grown into something that we're seeing a huge demand for in just a few years - comforting, home-cooked meals that remind people of friends, family, and loved ones," said Oren Saar, CEO and Co-Founder of WoodSpoon. "We look forward to sharing the flavors of the world with consumers across the nation while creating sustainable jobs for immigrants, chefs, and cooks displaced by the aftermath of the pandemic."

WoodSpoon's highly-selective chef selection process includes a series of interviews, kitchen inspections, and taste tests. Once selected, home chefs undergo the comprehensive food safety training program in compliance with the Food and Drug Administration's Good Manufacturing Practice requirements.

The home chefs are able to create their own webpage and community of followers on the WoodSpoon platform, growing their online presence and their business as a whole. Many of WoodSpoon's home chefs are immigrants, and the platform allows them to share their stories and connect with people who are looking for food made with passion.

"Joining WoodSpoon has made a huge difference during the pandemic, giving me the flexibility to work safely from home and supplement my income," said Jullet Achan, a New York-based WoodSpoon home chef. "Cooking has always held a special place in my heart, but I had never cooked professionally before the pandemic. WoodSpoon gave me the tools and platform I needed to help build out a business around sharing my passion and culture with the world."

Over the past few months, WoodSpoon has been seeing an average monthly growth of its customer base by 17% and an average monthly growth of home chefs on the platform by 25%. Currently WoodSpoon has over 300 home chefs in their network based in NYC alone. In August, WoodSpoon completed a Series A funding round at $14M, and in December, WoodSpoon also announced their new catering service to provide companies and their employees with catered home-cooked meal options. WoodSpoon plans to grow their number of employees and further develop the platform as they continue to expand into other major cities across the US.

To learn more, please visit https://www.eatwoodspoon.com.

About WoodSpoon

WoodSpoon is an on-demand homemade food delivery platform that enables home chefs to share their dishes with diners looking to eat healthier, less industrial, unique cuisines that seem to be disappearing as time evolves. With more than 18,000 active customers, WoodSpoon's goal is to connect people through food by bridging cultural gaps and empowering communities to preserve their heritage. Founded in March 2019, WoodSpoon is based in NYC and serves customers in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

