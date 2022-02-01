Redaptive Selected for Cleantech Group's 2022 Global Cleantech 100 list of Companies Committed to Taking Action on the Climate Crisis

Redaptive, a leader in Energy-as-a-Service, was named a 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Company by Cleantech Group. The 100 companies on the list, selected from more than 10,000 businesses, represent the private, independent, and for-profit companies best positioned to deliver solutions that will take us from commitments to actions in the sprint to net zero.

"Redaptive is honored to be included in Cleantech Group's prestigious list of companies that are making an impact in reducing carbon emissions and fighting global climate change," said John Rhow, President and co-founder of Redaptive. "Our mission is to help companies with large real estate portfolios achieve meaningful energy reductions that are economically sustainable."

The list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global, 85-member Expert Panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the Expert Panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb.

"As more companies pledge to eliminate carbon emissions, organizations throughout the world are turning to Redaptive to help them reduce energy waste and operate sustainably," said Arvin Vohra, CEO of Redaptive.

This is the 13th edition of the widely respected annual guide. This year's list included entries from 94 countries. The sectors covered include Agriculture & Food, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Resources & Environment and Transportation & Logistics.

"We have the science and ingenuity to solve most of the issues and there is the investment capital, in both private and public markets, to propel a three-decade transformation, to net zero," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "The 2022 Global Cleantech 100 companies show this in spades. What they, and a hundred others like them, now need is braver regulators, policy makers and procurement departments, to enable such solutions to scale and go down their different cost curves much faster than the current trajectories."

For detailed information on Redaptive's outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group's market intelligence platform i3 and search for Redaptive.

Download the report and meet the companies leading the sprint to net zero.

About Cleantech Group

At Cleantech Group, we provide research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. We bring clients access to the trends, companies and people shaping the future and the customized advice and support businesses need to engage external innovation.

Industries are undergoing definitive transitions toward a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, our services bring corporate change makers, investors, governments, and stakeholders from across the ecosystem, the support they need to thrive in this fast-arriving and uncertain future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris, and Boston.

About Redaptive:

Redaptive is an Energy-as-a-Service provider that funds and installs energy-saving and energy-generating equipment. Redaptive's programs help many of the world's most sophisticated organizations reduce energy waste, save money, lower their carbon emissions, and meet their sustainability goals across their entire real estate portfolios. With Redaptive, customers can overcome capital and contractual barriers to achieve energy-saving benefits quickly, all with real-time data powered by ElectronBI, Redaptive's in-house Data-as-a-Service metering platform. Redaptive was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more, visit https://redaptive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005208/en/