Infinite Equity Announces the Hiring of Terry Adamson

Infinite Equity, a premier independent professional services firm that enables companies to increase the effectiveness and return of their equity programs, today announced Terry Adamson has joined its senior leadership team. Terry is a well-known visionary in the equity compensation field and has been widely recognized for his leadership. Terry chaired the Society of Actuaries taskforce on option valuation, was one of the first to earn Fellow of Global Equity and is the current chair elect of the CEP. He received NASPP's Individual Achievement Award for his contributions to the organization and to the field of equity compensation.
"Terry is an exceptional leader with a strong track record for bringing fresh ideas to the conversation long before it registers in survey data," says Jon Burg. "He has been on the forefront of ideas such as Relative TSR, Hold After Vest, and VWAP volatility."
Terry will focus on business development, expanding partnerships, and continuing his proven track-record of bringing fresh ideas to equity compensation.
"Infinite Equity has built an incredible brand, which is a testament to the great team and their focus of delivering results to their clients. I see two differentiators: 1) a diligent focus on professionalism and the end client, and 2) an investment in technology that can provide better, faster, and more efficient services. I have some very specific and tangible goals of advancing thought leadership on aligning pay with all stakeholders. There is a revolution coming with respect to pay for performance and ESG innovation. Infinite is an ideal team to achieve those goals," says Terry.
Terry is based in Philadelphia.
About Infinite Equity
Founded in 2019, Infinite Equity is already a leader in its field, providing professional advice and technology-enabled solutions that allow businesses to create and support a prosperous ownership culture. Infinite Equity is known for its success in assisting companies to increase the effectiveness and return of their equity programs, believing that equity compensation drives performance and fuels success. To learn more about Infinite Equity's employee ownership solutions visit https://www.infiniteequity.com/.
