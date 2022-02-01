GuidePoint Security Launches Consulting Workshops to Help Organizations Incrementally Improve their Zero Trust Maturity

Cybersecurity Solution Provider's Zero Trust Workshops Designed to Facilitate an Organization's Journey to Zero Trust Adoption

GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, today announced the availability of its Zero Trust Workshops. These Workshops are designed to facilitate an organization's journey through iterative, manageable steps to understand their current Zero Trust maturity level, drive the adoption of critical capabilities in interactive steps, and optimize existing controls to align with the organization's goals for reducing risk.

GuidePoint's cybersecurity practitioners help organizations on their Zero Trust journey by methodically implementing Zero Trust security model pillars that adhere to their unique environment and initiatives. These pillars are based on CISA, NIST and DoD guidelines and cover Identity, Device, Network, Application Workload and Data, as well as requirements for Visibility and Analytics, Automation and Orchestration and Governance.

The Zero Trust Workshops are designed to help organizations accelerate Zero Trust adoption in a consumable, iterative process by working to:

Understand the inventory of business assets

Configure Access Management, Identity Governance & Administration and Privileged Access Management solutions

Ensure the necessary visibility into network and application traffic

Optimize, centralize and automate policies without re-architecting the entire network

Develop and align use cases to the environment and organizational maturity level

"With new, dynamic threats and rapidly changing environments, more organizations are considering a Zero Trust security model to "never trust, always verify," says Joe Leonard, CTO, GuidePoint Security. "A Zero Trust security model is an end-to-end strategy around least-privilege that involves integrating identity, infrastructure, monitoring, analytics and automation, but it's unrealistic to re-architect the entire network. This is why we've developed and delivered a proven 5-phased approach that can help guide an organization to incrementally improve Zero Trust adoption."

For more information on GuidePoint Security's Zero Trust Workshops download the Datasheet.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint's unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005191/en/