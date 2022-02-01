Westlake Royal Building Products™ Introduces SwiftGuard™ Roof Underlayment

New underlayment to be unveiled in-booth at International Roofing Expo and International Builders' Show

Westlake Royal Building Products™ today introduced SwiftGuard™, a synthetic roofing underlayment for steel, tile, shingle and shake roofing. The new roofing solution is easily installed and leverages a patented nail gasketing technology to provide durable all-season weather protection. Westlake Royal™ will unveil the new underlayment at the International Roofing Expo (IRE), February 1-3 in New Orleans, booth #1713, and at the International Builders' Show (IBS), February 8-10 in Orlando, in booth #W2771.

"SwiftGuard is the only synthetic roofing underlayment recommended by Westlake Royal™", says Eric Miller, vice president of sales and marketing for Westlake Royal Roofing™. "We look forward to introducing this all-new solution to our contractor and builder customers at the upcoming 2022 IRE and IBS events."

SwiftGuard is ideal for use in steep slope roofing installations. The underlayment benefits from an innovative, patented nail gasketing technology, which helps ensure steel, tile, shake and shingle roofing systems are better able to withstand the elements in all climates and seasons. Because of this technology, along with the product's UV and thermal stability, SwiftGuard may be left uncovered and exposed to the elements for up to six months, or 180 days, without degradation.

The underlayment boasts a high-grip backing and a non-woven thermally-embossed fiber face for increased deck grab and superior walkability. The product is available in 10-square (1,000-foot) rolls weighing just 35.5 pounds each, providing lightweight ease in transporting, loading, installation and storing. Clearly identifiable lay lines and fastening markers also enable swift and easy installation.

SwiftGuard meets the physical properties of ASTM D226 Types I and II and is compliant to AC188 and ASTM D1970, Section 7.9.

For additional information on SwiftGuard roof underlayment, visit INSERT URL FOR BROCHURE or PRODUCT PAGE. To explore the full suite of Westlake Royal's concrete, clay, steel, composite and components roofing solutions, visit WestlakeRoyalRoofing.com today.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company WLK, is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. For more than 50 years, Westlake Royal Building Products has manufactured high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.

