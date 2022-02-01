NIA Appoints Dusti McKeown as Co-Chief Underwriting Officer

Nonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA), the nation's leading insurer exclusively focused on the 501(c)(3) nonprofit sector, announced today that it has promoted Dusti McKeown to Co-Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO). McKeown will share the Co-CUO title with Brian Johnson, who has been CUO at NIA since 2015.
"Dusti's contributions to NIA for the last 23 years are substantial," said Pamela Davis, founder, President, and CEO of NIA. "Dusti has been instrumental in leading day-to-day insurance operations as a senior manager, and her high-level vision of our mission has helped set the strategy for NIA underwriting."
"I'm thankful for the trust placed in me and for this wonderful opportunity to help lead underwriting at NIA," said McKeown. "I've enjoyed being a part of the remarkable NIA team for over two decades and am looking forward to serving many more nonprofits as we grow to serve our mission."
McKeown's appointment is effective February 1, 2022.
About NIA
Nonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA) is the nation's leading property and casualty insurer exclusively serving nonprofit organizations. Founded in 1989 in Santa Cruz, CA, NIA is a social enterprise developing the long-term sustainability of the nonprofit sector. NIA has one of the best customer retention rates in the industry. NIA members enjoy stable insurance pricing, specialized insurance coverages, dividends, and innovative risk management and member resources. The NIA group brand is comprised of Alliance Member Services (AMS) and three AM Best A IX (Excellent) rated insurers: Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California (NIAC); Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance, RRG (ANI); and National Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance (NANI). All organizations under the NIA brand are 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Learn more about Nonprofits Insurance Alliance at insurancefornonprofits.org/about.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005205/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.