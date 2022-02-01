NIA Appoints Dusti McKeown as Co-Chief Underwriting Officer

Nonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA), the nation's leading insurer exclusively focused on the 501(c)(3) nonprofit sector, announced today that it has promoted Dusti McKeown to Co-Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO). McKeown will share the Co-CUO title with Brian Johnson, who has been CUO at NIA since 2015.

"Dusti's contributions to NIA for the last 23 years are substantial," said Pamela Davis, founder, President, and CEO of NIA. "Dusti has been instrumental in leading day-to-day insurance operations as a senior manager, and her high-level vision of our mission has helped set the strategy for NIA underwriting."

"I'm thankful for the trust placed in me and for this wonderful opportunity to help lead underwriting at NIA," said McKeown. "I've enjoyed being a part of the remarkable NIA team for over two decades and am looking forward to serving many more nonprofits as we grow to serve our mission."

McKeown's appointment is effective February 1, 2022.

About NIA

Nonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA) is the nation's leading property and casualty insurer exclusively serving nonprofit organizations. Founded in 1989 in Santa Cruz, CA, NIA is a social enterprise developing the long-term sustainability of the nonprofit sector. NIA has one of the best customer retention rates in the industry. NIA members enjoy stable insurance pricing, specialized insurance coverages, dividends, and innovative risk management and member resources. The NIA group brand is comprised of Alliance Member Services (AMS) and three AM Best A IX (Excellent) rated insurers: Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California (NIAC); Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance, RRG (ANI); and National Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance (NANI). All organizations under the NIA brand are 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Learn more about Nonprofits Insurance Alliance at insurancefornonprofits.org/about.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005205/en/