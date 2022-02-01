Lawrence Wong Appointed Chief Strategy Officer at Veritas

Veritas Technologies, the leader in enterprise data management from edge to core to cloud, today announced that Lawrence Wong has joined the company as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. In this newly created role, Lawrence will partner with other Veritas leaders to develop and execute a comprehensive cloud strategy and will lead the company's corporate growth strategy and acquisition efforts. He will report to chief executive officer Greg Hughes and will be a part of the Veritas Leadership Team.

"The enterprise is looking for guidance on how to navigate today's digitally complex world, and the need for a trusted partner to help them on their journey to the cloud is more important than ever," said Greg Hughes, chief executive officer at Veritas. "Lawrence's background as an accomplished IT transformation leader and strategist is a powerful addition to our executive team."

Lawrence is a proven technology leader with decades of entrepreneurial and operational experience, helping organizations modernize their businesses and achieve their digital transformation goals. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and member of the Global Leadership Council (GLC) at Accenture, where he ran the US West Cloud First business. In this role, he was responsible for helping enterprise clients accelerate innovation and move IT workloads to the cloud. He has previously held leadership roles at McKinsey & Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as well as several enterprise software startups.

"Veritas is the known industry leader in data management and is well positioned to help enterprise customers address some of the biggest challenges they face today, like operating in increasingly fragmented and complex multi-cloud environments with unprecedented data growth," said Lawrence Wong, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Veritas. "I look forward to advancing Veritas' cloud strategy at this important inflection point in the industry as we continue to help our customers modernize their approach to data management."

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the leader in enterprise data management from edge to core to cloud. Over 80,000 customers—including 87% of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

