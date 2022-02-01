Factor Expands Chicago Presence with Opening of New Lake Zurich Fulfillment Center

Number one ready-to-eat meal company in U.S. adds a nearly 100,000 square-foot facility to support distribution capabilities and fuel future growth

New facility expected to create as many as 700 jobs once fully operational and increase distribution capacity threefold

Factor, America's leading ready-to-eat meal delivery service, announced today the opening of a new fulfillment and distribution center located in Lake Zurich, IL. The nearly 100,000 square foot facility located at 1325 Ensell Rd. will support the brand's future growth plans, enabling Factor to provide more customers with convenient, premium meals right to their doorsteps.

This new distribution center bolsters Factor's already strong operational presence in Chicago, which includes production facilities in Aurora and Burr Ridge, a distribution center in Lyons, and corporate offices in Batavia. Once fully operational, the new Lake Zurich facility will increase Factor's overall meal delivery production and distribution capacity threefold and will provide as many as 700 new jobs for the local community.

"As a company born in Chicago, we are thrilled to be expanding our operations in the region, which will support Factor's growth plans to serve an increasing number of customers with delicious, ready-to-eat meals that fuel their active lifestyles," said Mike Apostal, CEO of Factor. "We are thankful for our partnership with the Village of Lake Zurich and Mayor Poynton and look forward to continuing to support the local community and creating new job opportunities."

"On behalf of myself and the Board of Trustees, I am pleased to welcome Factor to the family of companies choosing to set up shop in Lake Zurich," said Lake Zurich Mayor Tom Poynton. "Factor will fill a significant void in our industrial park, provide a large number of employment opportunities and based on their past track record, they will become a significant and welcome supporter of the community in general. We wish them much success."

Through partnerships with the American Cancer Society (Chicago Region), the Ronald McDonald House Chicagoland, HoJo Family Assistance Program, and Project 22, Factor is dedicated to providing meals to local community members in need of assistance. With the new Lake Zurich facility, Factor will be looking to further its support of these organizations while forging new relationships in the community.

Founded in 2013 and acquired by HelloFresh in 2020, Factor specializes in fresh, ready-to-eat meals with a focus on health and wellness. Customers can choose from a weekly rotating menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Each meal is chef-designed, dietitian approved and delivered right to customers' doorsteps fresh, never frozen. In December 2021, Factor became the largest ready-to-eat meal company in the U.S. in terms of market share.

Individuals interested in career opportunities with Factor are encouraged to visit hellofresh.com/careers/locations/us for additional information.

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company's weekly rotating menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. In addition, Factor offers 33+ weekly add-on options that customers can add to their subscriptions, including shakes, juices, snacks, proteins and desserts. Factor is based in Batavia, IL and delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. Factor.

