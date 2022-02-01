Factor Expands Chicago Presence with Opening of New Lake Zurich Fulfillment Center

- Number one ready-to-eat meal company in U.S. adds a nearly 100,000 square-foot facility to support distribution capabilities and fuel future growth
- New facility expected to create as many as 700 jobs once fully operational and increase distribution capacity threefold
Factor, America's leading ready-to-eat meal delivery service, announced today the opening of a new fulfillment and distribution center located in Lake Zurich, IL. The nearly 100,000 square foot facility located at 1325 Ensell Rd. will support the brand's future growth plans, enabling Factor to provide more customers with convenient, premium meals right to their doorsteps.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005149/en/
Lake Zurich Fulfillment Center (Photo: Business Wire)
This new distribution center bolsters Factor's already strong operational presence in Chicago, which includes production facilities in Aurora and Burr Ridge, a distribution center in Lyons, and corporate offices in Batavia. Once fully operational, the new Lake Zurich facility will increase Factor's overall meal delivery production and distribution capacity threefold and will provide as many as 700 new jobs for the local community.
"As a company born in Chicago, we are thrilled to be expanding our operations in the region, which will support Factor's growth plans to serve an increasing number of customers with delicious, ready-to-eat meals that fuel their active lifestyles," said Mike Apostal, CEO of Factor. "We are thankful for our partnership with the Village of Lake Zurich and Mayor Poynton and look forward to continuing to support the local community and creating new job opportunities."
"On behalf of myself and the Board of Trustees, I am pleased to welcome Factor to the family of companies choosing to set up shop in Lake Zurich," said Lake Zurich Mayor Tom Poynton. "Factor will fill a significant void in our industrial park, provide a large number of employment opportunities and based on their past track record, they will become a significant and welcome supporter of the community in general. We wish them much success."
Through partnerships with the American Cancer Society (Chicago Region), the Ronald McDonald House Chicagoland, HoJo Family Assistance Program, and Project 22, Factor is dedicated to providing meals to local community members in need of assistance. With the new Lake Zurich facility, Factor will be looking to further its support of these organizations while forging new relationships in the community.
Founded in 2013 and acquired by HelloFresh in 2020, Factor specializes in fresh, ready-to-eat meals with a focus on health and wellness. Customers can choose from a weekly rotating menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Each meal is chef-designed, dietitian approved and delivered right to customers' doorsteps fresh, never frozen. In December 2021, Factor became the largest ready-to-eat meal company in the U.S. in terms of market share.
Individuals interested in career opportunities with Factor are encouraged to visit hellofresh.com/careers/locations/us for additional information.
About Factor
Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company's weekly rotating menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. In addition, Factor offers 33+ weekly add-on options that customers can add to their subscriptions, including shakes, juices, snacks, proteins and desserts. Factor is based in Batavia, IL and delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. Factor.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005149/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.