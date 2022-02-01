SMTNW Selects Aegis' FactoryLogix IIoT-Based Manufacturing Operations Platform

Chose FactoryLogix to Achieve a Truly Paperless Factory with the Required Flexibility, Traceability, and Visibility to Catapult their Growth and Exceed Customer Expectations

Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Operations Management Software (MOM/MES), announces that SMTNW Inc., a leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider for diverse manufacturing projects, has selected Aegis' FactoryLogix® platform. By implementing a flexible and modular platform throughout its production facility, SMTNW aims to support its ongoing growth and commitment to delivering the highest quality products on time. FactoryLogix's unique, native agile, and contextualized platform will provide SMTNW with capabilities to eliminate disparate systems, increase production capacity, gain factory-wide visibility, and deliver quality products faster.

SMTNW Inc. has been providing state-of-the-art electronic manufacturing services since 1996 with a solid reputation as a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest. Its mission is to grow and embrace technology to manufacture the highest quality electronics for its customers.

"Our decision to select Aegis' FactoryLogix MES platform was based on their extensive experience developing and delivering innovative, configurable, and feature-rich MES solutions. We needed a partner with a profound understanding of our business and a platform that could adapt and scale to support our smart factory initiatives today and, in the future," stated Dustin Green, CEO, SMTNW. "We were seeking a best-in-class platform that was complete and robust enough to provide us with the capabilities necessary to elevate productivity, quality, traceability, and visibility to a whole new level."

SMTNW Inc. will implement a comprehensive mix of capabilities such as production process planning, adaptive scheduling, interactive work instructions, manufacturing execution and tracking, IIoT connectivity & contextualization, product and process traceability, quality management, and manufacturing intelligence.

"SMTNW has an extensive history manufacturing diverse and complex products inherently accompanied by extremely tight and changing deadlines as well as expectations for the highest level of quality. To support increasing customer expectations, changing business dynamics, and aggressive growth goals, innovative companies like SMTNW require a truly singular and feature-rich platform natively designed to adapt to any manufacturing process on-demand. FactoryLogix will provide SMTNW with an out-of-the-box industry 4.0 platform that will catapult their operations to the next level," stated Jason Spera, CEO and Co-Founder, Aegis Software. "We are excited to work together with SMTNW to leverage cutting-edge technology to help them achieve their operational and financial goals."

FactoryLogix is a holistic and modular IIoT-based Manufacturing Operations Management platform that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer's strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution and quality management, to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. This end-to-end platform is helping companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

About SMTNW Inc.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

