Krista Software Raises $15 Million to Strengthen its AI-led Intelligent Automation Platform

Investments from Grotech Ventures to support sales network expansion and research and development of the company's AI-led Intelligent Automation capabilities

Krista Software Inc., the provider of the AI-led Intelligent Automation platform "Krista," today announced it raised $15 million in funding led by Grotech Ventures. The capital infusion will help Krista to continue to expand partnerships and strengthen its position for intelligent automation. Other investors participating in the round include Rally Ventures and iGrafx.

Krista Software will use the capital from this investment round to:

Accelerate business on all fronts and continue exponential growth in 2022.

Enhance its robust worldwide sales engine and expand partnerships in strategic geographic regions and new vertical segments.

Grow its engineering team to fuel research and development for its AI-led intelligent automation platform.

"Businesses and their employees are overwhelmed with overly complex business processes using too many technologies," said Don Rainey, General Partner, Grotech Ventures. "Companies are struggling with how to manage legacy apps, new digital transformation projects, and challenging labor markets. Krista changes all that. Grotech is proud to be a catalyst to help fuel Krista's continued success and bring AI to more companies," Rainey continued.

Rainey will join the Krista Software board of directors, bringing over 25 years of e-commerce, internet, and network-focused venture investing and technology operating and management experience with him.

"Our customers build automated business and transform them using machine learning that they didn't imagine was possible. Krista enables them to do this in minutes instead of waiting months and accelerates innovation," said John Michelsen, CEO, Krista Software. "Other platforms are indistinguishable from their 40-year-old ancestors and deliver the same results they did decades ago."

About Krista Software

Krista Software develops the AI-led intelligent automation platform, Krista. Krista enables companies to automate complete business processes by elegantly orchestrating people, apps, and AI. Krista uses natural language processing and machine learning to personify legacy systems allowing people to "Ask Krista" for a business outcome. For more information about how Krista is enabling digital transformations and changing the way people consume technology, visit the Krista website, blog, and LinkedIn pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005039/en/