Cleo Achieves 121% Year-over-Year Growth as Ecosystem Integration Delivers Supply Chain and Organizational Agility

Company experiences record year as demand for Cleo Integration Cloud platform accelerates

Cleo, the global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today reported its 2021 results with another record-setting performance driven by the market's need for supply chain and organizational agility.

Cleo Integration Cloud enables businesses to rethink how B2B integration is done by providing a modern ecosystem integration platform that results in higher customer satisfaction, faster time-to-revenue, quicker eCommerce and marketplace integration, and improved SLA management and error resolution through end-to-end visibility and real-time analytics.

In 2021, the market recognized the value of ecosystem integration, which resulted in a 121% year-over-year gain in cloud customers.

In Cleo's view, these results reflect the intensity with which companies in manufacturing, logistics, distribution, and other industries are rethinking their integration strategies in response to COVID, and how Cleo's ecosystem integration platform and expertise provide precisely the integration capabilities companies need to obtain the agility required to drive revenue and protect profitability in turbulent times.

"Cleo's 2021 business results underscore the tremendous value that ecosystem integration is bringing to our customers and demonstrates why Cleo stands tall and alone as the most innovative integration solution provider in the market," said Mahesh Rajasekharan, President and CEO of Cleo. "By enabling critical B2B use cases through our unique blend of API and EDI integration on a single platform, we are helping 4,100+ companies solve their toughest integration challenges, strengthen their ecosystems through more trustworthy relationships, capture incremental revenue, and expand their profit margins."

Along with significant financial growth in 2021, Cleo had many notable corporate highlights that point to the strength of the organization and health of the Ecosystem Integration market:

Platform Innovation

Launched powerful new capabilities to enrich the CIC platform and user experience: CIC Engine – provides the technology foundation on which customers can dramatically scale their operations Accelerators – quickens time-to-revenue by up to 4x for eCommerce, marketplaces, and EDI connectivity Essentials Package – puts business process automation and hyper-scalability of API and EDI-based integrations within every company's reach, regardless of size or maturity CIC for Logistics & Transportation – brings increased agility, visibility, and control to optimize critical end-to-end business processes for trucking, 3PL, carrier, and freight organizations CIC for Manufacturing – helps manufacturers confront market volatility and capitalize on the eCommerce and EDI boom through ecosystem integration



Customer Experience

Reached new highs in its Net Promoter Score (NPS), consistently scoring above 80

Continued positive customer reviews on G2 "Leader" rating for 16th consecutive quarter in EDI, iPaaS, and other categories Recognition for "Most Implementable" and "Best Usability" solution

Recognized as a "Champion" by SoftwareReviews Scoring based on the collective experience of real users' sentiment and satisfaction given their respective investment with Cleo Cleo received perfect scores around respect, integrity, and trust

Hosted a record 1,500 organizations at its annual Cleo Connect events Industry thought leaders, partners, and integration solution architects attended to share best practices, create strategies, and network with peers



Channel Growth

Cleo's Partner roster expanded in 2021, and now includes more than 50 System Integrator (SI) partners who have been trained and certified on the Cleo Integration Cloud platform, positioning Cleo for rapid growth through indirect channels

"Given the strong culture and amazing talent we have today and the many new hires we have planned for 2022, I am confident Cleo will continue driving exceptional value in the markets we serve by taking the Ecosystem Integration category to new heights," Rajasekharan added. "My heartfelt thanks to all our customers, partners and employees for supporting us on this exciting journey, and we look forward to continued rapid growth in 2022."

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations that gives technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer's potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, "outside-in" visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005116/en/