Pioneer of Campus Visit Consulting Joins Higher Ed Firm Echo Delta

Jeff Kallay named Senior Vice President of Enrollment Consulting
National campus visit and student recruitment expert Jeff Kallay has trained over 10,000 tour guides and helped more than 250 schools improve campus visits for prospective students.
Jeff Kallay was named Senior Vice President of Enrollment Consulting for Echo Delta, a full-service higher education marketing firm based in Central Florida that works with colleges and universities nationwide. His approach is based on the concept of the experience economy, inspired by organizations like Walt Disney World that create engaging experiences for their visitors. Kallay has trained over 10,000 campus tour guides and is a frequent speaker at higher ed conferences. (Photo: Business Wire)
Kallay's approach is based on the concept of the experience economy, inspired by organizations like Walt Disney World that are known for selling engaging experiences. He brings nearly two decades of expertise as a campus visit consultant to his new role as a senior vice president at Echo Delta, a full-service higher education marketing firm based in Central Florida that works with colleges and universities nationwide.
"Campus visits continue to be one of the most important factors when students are deciding where to go college," said Kallay, whose previous experience includes campus visit consulting with Render Experiences (acquired by RNL) and TargetX. "I'm thrilled to join the talented team at Echo Delta and work with clients to create positive impressions from the minute prospective students set foot on campus."
Kallay helps colleges understand the unique generational differences between students and their parents and the implications for campus visits and student recruitment. When promoting their institutions, for example, admissions teams often highlight aspects of the college that have little impact on a student's decision to enroll.
"Jeff is second to none when it comes to working with schools to develop highly effective, engaging campus visit experiences," said Alex Nikdel, president of Echo Delta. "We are excited to have him on board and to provide our clients with this important piece of their campus' enrollment marketing programs."
Kallay is a frequent speaker at higher ed conferences, and his campus visit work has been featured in The Chronicle of Higher Education, New York Times, Inside Higher Ed and other top industry publications.
About Echo Delta
Echo Delta is a full-service agency on a mission to help colleges and universities transform their enrollment and marketing efforts using best practices from the corporate world. Our award-winning team of marketing strategists, creatives, developers, and enrollment consultants are committed to working side by side with your team to find innovative, unexpected and, above all, effective ways to share your school's distinctive story. Learn more at echodelta.co.
