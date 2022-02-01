Business Warrior Launches Small Business Lending Solution

Company now accepting applications for small business loans between $5,000 and $50,000

Business Warrior Corp. BZWR, the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announces the official launch of its new small business lending solution, Business Warrior Funding.

Business Warrior Funding is now accepting small business loans from $5,000 and $50,000. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new lending solution leverages Business Warrior's expertise and strategic partnerships to help entrepreneurs grow their business and offset the difficulties often associated with traditional bank lending. The company launched a widespread marketing campaign today to connect with small businesses looking for growth capital. Business owners interested in taking advantage of the lending services can start the application process here.

Business Warrior is now an all-encompassing provider for small business growth with its unique combination of martech and finance solutions. The key to this strategy is the launch of Business Warrior Funding, an automated online funding solution which enables small business owners to easily apply for loans from $5,000 to $50,000.

Business Warrior Funding's operations will complement the company's suite of small business marketing software and services. With Business Warrior, small business owners can now access the growth capital they need, as well as a roadmap to reach more customers.

"With over five million new businesses started in 2021, the entrepreneurial spirit in this country has never been higher," states Rhett Doolittle, CEO of Business Warrior. "In 2022, small business owners' demands include affordable capital to scale their business, efficient digital marketing to get more customers, and most importantly, finding time to actually run their business. With the launch of Business Warrior Funding, we have solutions for all of those needs."

The Business Warrior Funding application portal is now accessible to all small business owners. Qualified applicants can expect to receive:

Access to loans from $5,000 to $50,000

Interest rates as low as 9.97%

48-hour loan decision time

Get funded in days

12 to 36-month payback periods

"That's the beauty of having a suite of products working together to help small business owners take control of their success," explains Jonathan Brooks, President of Business Warrior. "Most business owners we help are not people with finance or marketing degrees, they're the ones ordering inventory, making products and dealing with customers. We are simplifying their lives while simultaneously helping them reach their goals and succeed in their business."

Additionally, Business Warrior has changed auditing firms to speed up the auditing process. They've set a new target to file their Form 10 to become fully reporting in early March.

"Like everybody else, the accounting industry has been hit hard with COVID-19 and staffing issues. Our previous firm was extremely backed up and estimated that our audit wouldn't be complete until April. Luckily, we were able to find a high quality PCAOB auditing firm that has the bandwidth for us to get our audit back on track and complete by early March," said Doolittle.

To learn more about the Business Warrior Funding solution, please visit: https://businesswarrior.com/small-business-funding

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit businesswarrior.com.

