Eggschain Leveraged To Store Sperm On A Blockchain For The First Time, NFT Auction Includes Opportunity to Make History

A Strategic Investor in Eggschain Stores Sperm on the Patented Genetic Supply Chain System
One unique NFT Has Added Value for Winning Bid – First Publicly Available Sperm Account on Blockchain
Eggschain is a first-of-its-kind genetic supply chain system that leverages the Stacks blockchain to provide transparent and professional-grade data to individuals undergoing IVF. Late last year, Eggschain founder and CEO Wei Escala made history by storing her eggs on the blockchain, doing so through the platform she and her team conceived and created. Today brings another history-making moment for Eggschain as strategic investor Trevor Owens, Managing Partner of the Stacks Accelerator, becomes the first to store his sperm on a blockchain network.
"As an investor who does a lot of work on the future of blockchain, I'm very bullish on Eggschain and how it's leading the charge to bring healthcare into a new era," said Owens. "Fertility treatment is highly personal, yet until now, patients have had limited visibility and access to their data. I'm proud to be the first to store my sperm on blockchain to show that the age of patient empowered health has arrived."
To mark the milestone, Eggschain is dropping one unique NFT in February or early March 2022. The highest bidder will not only receive a commemorative art piece, but also the first publicly available storage spot for storing their own genetic material using the Eggschain platform.
"This idea was inspired by the increasing interest in NFTs as a means of expression and exclusivity, and a growing community around fertility treatments, for both men and women," said Wei Escala, founder and CEO of Eggschain. "Ultimately, Eggschain was created to empower people undergoing fertility treatments with secure access to their data. The NFT auction is an opportunity to demystify fertility treatments, participate in crypto culture, and learn more about blockchain technology and the Eggschain system."
About Eggschain, INC.
Eggschain is a healthcare technology company and thought leader in the fertility, health tech, family-building and cryogenic preservation industries. Patent-granted and cloud-based, Eggschain is the first blockchain-integrated inventory management and chain of custody technology for tracking bio specimens, including sperm, eggs, embryos, genome, stem cell, tissues and organs, and other genetic material. In partnership with several of the world's leading experts in reproductive biology, endocrinology and high complexity labs, Eggschain delivers medical grade information and data to individuals undergoing IVF in a secure, transparent and universally trackable format and also provides the means for clinics to monitor their inventory, either personal, such as oocytes and sperm, or lab-related, including equipment inventory and maintenance scheduling. At its core, Eggschain strives to enable better decision-making, preserving the hope of life and helping to advance humanity.
About Stacks
Secure smart contracts and apps for Bitcoin. The Stacks ecosystem is a collection of independent entities, developers, and community members working to build a user-owned internet on Bitcoin. The Stacks 2.0 blockchain extends the design of Bitcoin to enable secure apps and predictable Clarity smart contracts without modifying Bitcoin itself, opening innovation on the network for the first time. The Stacks cryptocurrency (STX) is used as fuel for networking activity and contract execution and can be locked by STX holders via ‘Stacking' to earn Bitcoin (BTC) rewards for supporting blockchain consensus. Stacks cryptocurrency was distributed to the general public through the first-ever SEC qualified token offering in US history.
