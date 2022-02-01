AtScale Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

AtScale deepens relationship with AWS to accelerate semantic layer solutions for enterprise AI, business intelligence, and advanced analytics

AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

AtScale also recently announced that it had achieved the Amazon Redshift Ready designation. Enterprises seeking to empower their teams with data turn to AtScale's semantic layer solution to create a single source of governed metrics for their enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) and business intelligence (BI) functions. AtScale supports live access to Amazon Redshift data with common BI tools including Tableau, Power BI, Excel, and Looker. Data science users leverage AtScale AI-Link to connect AutoML platforms and machine learning (ML) models to Amazon Redshift data with simple Python scripts.

"Our semantic layer technology has been used successfully by AWS customers to scale their data programs by simplifying data access, reducing data wrangling, and optimizing performance of advanced analytics," said David Mariani, Chief Technology Officer and Founder at AtScale. "As a part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we'll be able to collaborate with AWS and expand awareness of how a semantic layer can help organizations drive even greater value from their data."

The AWS ISV Accelerate program provides AtScale with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and partners.

For more information on the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/partners/programs/isv-accelerate/.

Additional Links:

Using AtScale and Amazon Redshift to Build a Modern Analytics Program with a Lake House

Amazon Redshift Ready Service Listing

AtScale Solutions for Amazon Redshift

About AtScale

AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company's semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005437/en/