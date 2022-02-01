Codefresh Launches the Codefresh Software Delivery Platform, the First and Only Enterprise Argo Platform for Deploying and Scaling Applications

Codefresh's solution brings together the complete open source Argo toolset (Workflows, Events, CD, and Rollouts) into a single platform for enhanced efficiency and visibility of software deployments at massive scale

Codefresh today unveiled its flagship Codefresh Software Delivery Platform (CSDP), powered by Argo. CSDP opens your true DevOps potential and Argo's full value by providing multi-cluster scalability and enterprise reliability with unrivaled ease of use - from the cloud to the edge.

Available today at www.codefresh.io, CSDP provides packaged, managed, enterprise-class solution, and award-winning support for multi-cluster deployments. CSDP integrates with all of the tools you're already using—whether it's your source control manager, testing suite, package manager, secret manager, security scanner, cloud platform, or even custom internal tools.

"Enterprise-class tooling for Argo – built on GitOps best practices – enables faster software delivery and smoother, scalable DevOps automation, and this is crucial to our customers' business success as it gives them a clear competitive edge in the marketplace," said Raziel Tabib, CEO and Co-Founder, Codefresh. "CSDP allows our customers to innovate more quickly and deploy software more frequently, reliably and confidently."

CSDP takes GitOps to the next level and provides detailed deployment insights and analytics across environments and deployments - all via a centralized UI. Advanced deployments like canary and blue-green will ensure your software delivery process is not the blocker for innovation. Among many other benefits, pipeline speed optimizations are built in for considerably faster Argo workflows, image deployments are fully traceable, steps are executable at the pod-level for flexible resource sharing, and versioning is centrally managed for fast and easy auditing of software delivery processes.

Stringent security governance is applied throughout CSDP. It's optimized to complement customers' security and operations (SecOps) protocols, and directs all communication to/from clusters via protected firewall connections with no need for ad hoc security permissions. Single sign-on (SSO) is established automatically across provisioning instances, for improved role-based access controls.

"Codefresh has enabled us to replace cumbersome, home grown container orchestration approaches with an easy and intuitive solution that dramatically accelerates our software delivery," said Ethan Fremen, Staff System Engineer, HOVER, a San Francisco-based 3D technology company that transforms smartphone photos of homes into fully measured, customizable 3D models. "Our early hands-on experience with Codefresh Argo CD deepens the Codefresh Software Delivery Platform's flexible pipeline management, full cluster integration, and extremely fast builds, all backed by an amazing support team."

"Codefresh enables us to achieve fast and easy integration with standardized configurations of Argo CD and Argo Rollouts, ensuring seamless deployments with major benefits like progressive release and automatic rollbacks," said Renato Stoco, Principal Engineer, Pismo, provider of a cloud-based backend processing platform for banking and payments. "Codefresh Software Delivery Platform, Powered by Argo, gives us end-to-end visibility across workflows from a central UI, with safe, secure and reliable deployments leveraging a consistent GitOps based approach."

Codefresh Software Delivery Platform is available today at www.codefresh.io. Codefresh invites the DevOps, GitOps, and Argo community to join us for a special launch event on February 1 to learn more about the platform and hear from leading enterprises about their multi-cluster software deployment strategies and successes.

About Codefresh

Codefresh is the most trusted GitOps Software Delivery platform for cloud-native apps. Its mission is to give enterprise teams the control, stability, and confidence they need to release more frequently and enable smoother deployments to the cloud, on-prem, or at the edge. Codefresh is built on an enterprise distribution of Argo, the industry's leading declarative continuous delivery tool. Codefresh is trusted by companies like GoodRx, Skillshare, Monday.com, TBS, and financial services companies and backed by world-class investors such as M12, Microsoft's venture fund, Red Dot Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, and more. Learn more about Codefresh at https://codefresh.io/. Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter at @codefresh.

