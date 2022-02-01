Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Report 2022: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Chatbots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare chatbots market reached a value of US$ 207.36 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 711.07 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Healthcare chatbots are software integrated with machine learning (ML) algorithms and natural language processing (NLP). They allow medical assistants to stimulate and engage in conversations and provide real-time assistance to patients.

They assist in reducing hospital visits, consultation times, unnecessary treatments and procedures, and hospital admissions and re-admissions by providing 24/7 remote medical care to patients. Nowadays, several healthcare chatbots are leveraged with complex self-learning algorithms to maintain in-depth, human-like conversations

Healthcare Chatbots Market Trends:

One of the significant factors driving the healthcare chatbots market is the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. Due to the highly infectious nature of the virus, medical practitioners across the globe are relying on healthcare chatbots for monitoring patients with mild symptoms and providing hospital-based care on a timely basis.

These chatbots communicate necessary information about COVID-19 in different languages and make the screening process faster and more efficient. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, in confluence with the escalating demand for remote patient monitoring (RPM), is impelling the market growth.

Moreover, private clinics are adopting healthcare chatbots to triage and clerk patients, which further leads to significant cost savings and improving patient care outcomes. They also aid in freeing up hospital resources for treating existing and critical patients.

Besides this, several health firms are focusing on developing solutions that provide digital healthcare assistance. As a result, there is a rise in the usage of hybrid chatbots that provide an interface for patients to interact with real doctors via live videos or text consultation.

Furthermore, these chatbots offer mental health assistance and cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) to people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, or depression. They also help people with autism improve their social skills via webcams and microphones

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Ada Health GmbH

Babylon Inc.

Buoy Health Inc.

Creative Virtual Ltd.

GYANT.com Inc.

HealthTap Inc.

Infermedica

Microsoft Corporation

PACT Care BV

Sensely Inc.

Woebot Health

Your.MD Ltd.

