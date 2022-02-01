Worldwide WiFi As A Service Industry to 2027 - Featuring Arista Networks, Cisco Systems and Fortinet Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "WiFi As A Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global WiFi as a service market reached a value of US$ 4.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.10 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.5% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Arista Networks Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- CommScope Inc.
- Extreme Networks
- Fortinet Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Riverbed Technology Inc.
- Rogers Communications Inc.
- Singtel
- Telstra Corporation Limited
- Viasat Inc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
WiFi as a Service (WaaS) is a subscription-based system that combines infrastructure, software, and managed services. It is easy, time-efficient, requires no cable installation, and provides 24/7 remote monitoring and troubleshooting of configuration issues. It offers reliable network access for back-office and customer use while delivering a platform for building an intelligent multichannel customer experience. As a result, it is deployed in organizations with limited information technology (IT) resources for secure wireless local area network (WLAN) access across various locations. It also enables users to attain a fast data network as it can be managed via a network operating center (NOC)
The digital transformation of business operations represents one of the key factors driving the need for WaaS for supporting mobile communications, boosting productivity, and streamlining collaboration. Moreover, it is gaining traction in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to enable always-on security protection, reduce latency, and allow organizations to gain a competitive advantage.
Apart from this, it is being widely adopted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to gather analytics about customer interactions and take actions in real-time. Furthermore, the emerging trend of WiFi marketing, which is an innovative way for brick-and-mortar businesses to build customer loyalty, run targeted digital ads, send emails and messages, and automate customer communications, is driving the market. Besides this, WaaS is employed in the healthcare industry to enable healthcare professionals to monitor patients remotely and provide timely health information, reminders, and support. This, in confluence with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and easy access to medical facilities, is catalyzing the demand for WaaS to help improve patients' quality of life
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global wifi as a service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wifi as a service market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the location type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global wifi as a service market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global WiFi As A Service Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
7 Market Breakup by Location Type
8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zigg3
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005820/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.