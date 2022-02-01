Nucleus Security Forms Strategic Partnership with Mandiant to Enhance Vulnerability Management Programs with Operationalized Threat Intelligence

Nucleus Security, a leader in unified vulnerability management and process automation, today announced its strategic partnership with Mandiant, the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response.
Through this agreement, Nucleus customers now have access to Mandiant Advantage Vulnerability Intelligence – real-time, industry-leading threat insight and analysis powered by Mandiant's world-class frontline incident responders, intelligence analysts and researchers – at no additional cost.
"We spent the last year performing a deep dive into the vulnerability intelligence offerings of the leading threat intelligence providers and studying how their data could be useful in the context of vulnerability management," said Steve Carter, CEO of Nucleus Security. "We chose to partner with Mandiant because they were most aligned with our vision of operationalizing vulnerability intelligence and transforming enterprise vulnerability management as we know it."
By integrating the aggregation, analytics, and vulnerability management orchestration capabilities already provided within Nucleus with Mandiant Advantage Vulnerability Intelligence, practitioners can accelerate the vulnerability prioritization and triage process using automation at scale. Nucleus combines all the asset information and vulnerability data from scanning tools with threat intelligence information into one single platform, empowering vulnerability teams to eliminate laborious manual data analysis, accelerate decision-making and prioritization, and remove major pain points as they mature their vulnerability management programs.
"Mandiant is committed to arming organizations with the expertise, intelligence and solutions needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce business risk," said Mike Armistead, Senior Vice President, Mandiant Advantage Products at Mandiant. "Strategic partnerships with companies like Nucleus further our ability to help organizations of all sizes confidently accelerate security and risk decision-making. As we change the game in cyber security, we're pleased to use our unparalleled insight into the threats that matter most to help Nucleus Security customers prioritize vulnerabilities."
For more information on this integration, interested parties should contact info@nucleussec.com.
About Nucleus Security
Nucleus is a vulnerability and risk management solution that automates vulnerability management processes and workflows, enabling organizations to mitigate vulnerabilities 10 times faster, using a fraction of the resources that it takes to perform these tasks today. Supporting nearly 100 integrations, Nucleus unifies the existing tools in a security stack, from asset inventory tools to vulnerability scanners across the entire technology stack, and now to integrated threat intelligence, creating a centralized hub to control the chaos of vulnerability prioritization, analysis, triage, and remediation. Nucleus is on a mission to solve the real problems organizations are facing in discovery, and remediation of vulnerabilities at scale. Harness the power of a unified vulnerability solution today at https://www.nucleussec.com.
