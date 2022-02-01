Together for Safer Roads Uncovers How To Accelerate In-Cab Fleet Safety Technology For a Stronger Safety Culture

The global NGO surveyed more than 500 professional drivers to find the benefits, concerns and necessary leadership for in-cab safety technology adoption

Together for Safer Roads (TSR), a global NGO working to prevent road fatalities, today released a new study "Driver Attitudes Towards Vehicle Safety Technology." The research digs into what makes drivers reluctant to adopt in-cab camera technology and what can be done to positively influence perceptions. TSR surveyed over 500 professional drivers to examine differences in attitudes toward technology, including driver-facing dash cameras.

TSR understands improving the driver experience is critically important, especially amid the current labor shortage and demand for delivery. Vehicle safety technology is proven to reduce risky driving and save lives. Implemented correctly, in-cab technology can not only improve the professional driver experience but their personal driving experience as well, making roads safer for all.

Key findings from TSR's research include:

In-Cab Technology Improves Driver Safety : How in-cab cameras help drivers become safer behind the wheel. Over a quarter of respondents recall avoiding a crash due to in-cab alerts, and more than 1 in 5 have been exonerated based on in-cab footage.

: How in-cab cameras help drivers become safer behind the wheel. Over a quarter of respondents recall avoiding a crash due to in-cab alerts, and more than 1 in 5 have been exonerated based on in-cab footage. Driver Trust in Technology Increases with Personal Experience : When drivers have the most concern about in-cab technology, and how that shifts based on usage. In fact, 7 in 10 drivers equipped with in-cab technology find all forms of technology acceptable.

: When drivers have the most concern about in-cab technology, and how that shifts based on usage. In fact, 7 in 10 drivers equipped with in-cab technology find all forms of technology acceptable. Managers Can Accelerate Adoption: Transparent communication from management prior to and during the installation of in-cab cameras is important, so the report offers advice on how to manage the adoption experience to create a stronger safety culture.

"Making technology work isn't as simple as plugging a box into a truck; it takes clear communication, coaching and buy-in," said Noah Budnick, executive director, Together for Safer Roads. "Fleet safety management is human resources management. To get the most out of technologies that can reduce risk on the road, senior fleet staff need to work closely with drivers. They need to explain how technology works, when and how it will be used and how it helps everyone get home safely at the end of the day. Though roads have been getting more dangerous in recent years, fleets and professional drivers can be leaders in changing this."

TSR was able to complete this study through the cooperation of its partners, notably the Global Leadership Council for Fleet Safety, and research partners Qworky. The survey was conducted in conjunction with TSR's FOCUS on Fleet Safety program, a workforce development program for small- to mid-sized fleets, utilizing the industry's best practices. Through this program, TSR helps organizations adopt strong safety cultures based on fairness, openness, capability, unity and sustainability.

For more information on TSR and to download the full study, please visit https://www.togetherforsaferroads.org/driver-attitudes-in-cab-cameras/.

About Together for Safer Roads

Together for Safer Roads is a corporate social accelerator, leveraging private-sector technology, data and expertise to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities around the world. As a global NGO, we work with government, businesses and community stakeholders on local projects, fleet safety management and technology initiatives. TSR was started in conjunction with the UN's Decade of Action for Road Safety and has partners around the world. TSR's members include AB InBev, AT&T, Autoliv, Geotab, Marsh, PepsiCo, Republic Services, Samsara, UPS and others.

