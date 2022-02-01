Global Data Center Rack Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Data Center Rack Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center rack market reached a value of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Eaton

Samsung

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Rittal

Vertiv Company

Belkin

nVent Schroff

Black Box Corporation

Panduit

Cheval Electronic Enclosure

Hewlett-Packard

Belden

Chatsworth Products

Great Lakes Case & Cabinet Co. Inc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

A data center rack is a form of a physical frame that is usually made of steel and other alloys. It is used to keep electronic servers, cables, networking devices, cooling systems and other data center computing equipment. These racks provide adequate airflow and space to the devices so that they do not get damaged by temperature changes and prevent cords, wires and other expensive components from getting tangled. A basic level rack consists of 3-4 mounting rails and a supporting framework that keeps the rails secured and in place. Each shelf is systematically designed with slots for connecting electrical, internet and networking cables based on their capacity or the number of equipment they can hold

The growing trend of big data analytics and the modernization of IT infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Big data analytics aids in the management of complex and jumbled up organizational data that is processed across multiple data centers. Consequently, the growing requirement of data centers boosts the demand for racks needed to house various IT and networking equipment.

Furthermore, the adoption of data center racks is enhanced by the need to store the data generated through smart homes, cities and grids that require systems with wider racks and upgraded designs. Another factor contributing to the increasing adoption rates of these racks is the introduction of low-cost rack solutions which feature corrosion resistance, thermal management, system expandability and compatibility with various verticals in the organization. Moreover, growing investments in data center equipment across the globe offer immense growth opportunities to the market

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global data center rack market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the data center rack market in any manner

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global data center rack market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global data center rack industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center rack industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rack units?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rack size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the frame size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the frame design?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global data center rack industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global data center rack industry?

What is the structure of the global data center rack industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global data center rack industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Data Center Rack Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Rack Units

8 Market Breakup by Rack Size

9 Market Breakup by Frame Size

10 Market Breakup by Frame Design

11 Market Breakup by Service

12 Market Breakup by Application

13 Market Breakup by End-User

14 Market Breakup by Region

15 SWOT Analysis

16 Value Chain Analysis

17 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

18 Price Analysis

19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Market Structure

19.2 Key Players

19.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stonp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005806/en/