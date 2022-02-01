Global Automotive Glass Market Report 2022: Market Reached a Value of $16.2 Billion in 2021 and is Expected to Reach $22.7 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive glass market reached a value of US$ 16.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 22.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Automotive glass refers to tempered or laminated glass that is used for manufacturing of windscreens and windows of a vehicle. Laminated glass is fabricated using two glass sheets with a layer of polyvinyl butyral (PB) in between to endure extreme heat and impacts without shattering.

On the other hand, tempered glass is manufactured as a one-ply product that turns into non-sharp pieces upon breaking, for enhanced safety of the passengers. Apart from this, automotive glass offers water-resistance, superior aerodynamic features and protection against ultraviolet (UV) radiation, rain, fog, dust, sun and external noises

Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market. Increasing consumer inclination toward luxury and premium cars that are equipped with advanced utility and safety features, such as glass sunroofs, are significantly contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, various technological innovations, including the development of smart automotive glass and its integration with the in-vehicle entertainment systems, are also providing a boost to the market growth. Smart glass can modify light intensity, voltage fluctuations and heat variations of the vehicle, which aid in improving the overall driving efficiency, passenger comfort and safety. The glass is used as a digital interactive surface for advertising, entertainment and panoramic experiences.

Other factors positively influencing the market growth include the increasing purchasing power of consumers, rapid urbanization in emerging nations and widespread adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles across the globe

