Lendio Names David Bedell as Chief Financial Officer

Bedell Brings to Lendio 20 Years of Experience in the Financial Industry

Lendio, the nation's leading small business financial solutions marketplace, has welcomed David Bedell as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bedell is known for leading companies through successful acquisitions and integrations, as well as private equity (PE) sales and initial public offerings (IPO).

As CFO, Bedell will draw on his extensive financial and management expertise to build a best-in-class financial planning and analysis team and work with leadership to help grow Lendio's business.

"David's depth and breadth of financial experience makes him the perfect addition to Lendio as we enter our next phase of growth," said Lendio CEO, Brock Blake. "His combination of experiences at HireVue, Instructure, and Intuit make him the ideal fit to lead our financial strategy. Having him on board is extremely valuable to us as we continue to unveil more and more financial solutions to capital for small businesses across the country."

Backed with more than 20 years of expertise in the financial industry, Bedell has successfully led financial operations for multiple technology companies, including leading finance and investor relations at ed-tech company Instructure during their IPO in 2015. Most recently, in his role as CFO for HireVue, Bedell oversaw the company's process and sale to The Carlyle Group. Prior to Instructure (INST), he spent over 13 years at Intuit (INTU).

"It's difficult to find a company with the perfect blend of amazing products, people, and culture that leads to something magical," said Bedell. "Lendio is one of these rare companies. I am really grateful and excited to be part of the future Lendio has."

Bedell has received multiple awards recognizing his operational excellence. He received two awards while employed with Intuit, including, the CFO Recognition of Excellence award in 2010 and Business Unit of the Year in 2013.

In his spare time, Bedell enjoys being in the mountains of Utah, woodworking, and spending time with his family. He lives in the suburbs of Salt Lake City with his wife and 7 children.

About Lendio:

Lendio is the nation's leading small business financial solutions provider. With its diverse network of lenders, Lendio enables small business owners to apply for multiple business financing options with a single application. To date, Lendio has facilitated more than 300,000 small business loans for more than $11.8 billion in total funding, including $9.8 billion in PPP loan approvals as part of government COVID-19 relief. In addition to creating access to small business capital, Lendio offers time-saving financial SaaS products designed to streamline business operations. Lendio is a values-driven organization striving to provide equal access to capital to underserved communities and America's smallest businesses. For every new marketplace loan Lendio facilitates, Lendio Gives—an employee-contribution and employer-matching fund—provides a microloan to low-income entrepreneurs around the world. In addition, Lendio ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Inc.'s Best Workplaces three years in a row. More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com

