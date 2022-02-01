Hexion Holdings Completes Sale of Epoxy Businesses to Westlake Chemical

Hexion Holdings Corporation ("Hexion" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the sale of its epoxy-based Coatings and Composite businesses, which includes the epoxy specialty resins and base epoxy resins and intermediates product lines (together, the "Epoxy Business") for approximately $1.2 billion to Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK.

Commenting on the transaction, Craig Rogerson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to complete the sale of our Epoxy Business as part of our strategic efforts to maximize value for our shareholders and take actions that are in the best interests of all of our stakeholders. On behalf of everyone at Hexion, I would like to thank the epoxy team again for their many contributions and I am confident they will have continued success with Westlake as Epoxy's new owner."

With the completion of the transaction, Hexion consists of the Company's existing Adhesives and Versatic™ Acids and Derivatives product lines. Hexion plans to continue to build on its strong momentum, driven primarily by strong new residential construction and remodeling demand in North America, continued capacity expansion progress and gains from innovative new products, as well as the need for more sustainable building and coatings materials.

Also, as previously announced in December 2021, Hexion Holdings entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of American Securities LLC for $30.00 per share in cash. The closing of this transaction is conditioned upon the closing of the sale of the Epoxy business to Westlake Chemical Corporation and shareholder approval, which are both now complete, as well as regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a weakening of global economic and financial conditions, interruptions in the supply of or increased cost of raw materials, the loss of, or difficulties with the further realization of, cost savings in connection with our strategic initiatives, the impact of our indebtedness, our failure to comply with financial covenants under our credit facilities or other debt, pricing actions by our competitors that could affect our operating margins, changes in governmental regulations and related compliance and litigation costs and the other factors listed in the Risk Factors section of our SEC filings.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion serves the global adhesive, coatings, and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from building products and infrastructure materials, to packaging and healthcare products, to automotive and consumer goods. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

