MNTN Raises $119 Million With BlackRock and Fidelity

MNTN, the leading marketing software platform for Connected TV advertising, today announced that it has raised $119 million in Series D financing. The round, which closed in the 4th quarter of 2021, was co-led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and Fidelity Management and Research Company, which collectively invested approximately $110 million.
MNTN Chief Executive Officer Mark Douglas commented, "MNTN's mission is to bring unrivaled simplicity and performance to TV advertising. We are so proud to add BlackRock and Fidelity as partners in this pursuit. You could not ask for a bigger vote of confidence than to have two of the world's largest investors back you in such a big way. And we're just warming up!"
MNTN Chief Financial Officer Patrick Pohlen added, "I've worked in venture and technology for over 25 years but this company and our new partners are special. Connected TV is transforming the advertising landscape and MNTN is leading the charge. This round will enable us to continue to invest in our platform, products and people. We are delighted to have BlackRock and Fidelity support and participate in our next phase of growth."
Connected TV's growth has exploded, with over 221 million viewers making streaming their preferred way of watching television. With this growth in consumption, Connected TV ad spend has increased 59.9% year-over-year to $14.44 billion in 2021, and will grow to an estimated $29.5 billion by 2024, according to research from eMarketer. Large advertisers are flocking to Connected TV and are demanding more data driven metrics tied to ad spend.
MNTN is leading the category by providing advertisers a self-serve platform to buy premium Connected TV inventory and measure performance in real time. Brands can reach customers across the top 150 streaming networks, such as CNN, Discovery+, ESPN, Hulu, and Food Network. MNTN continues to innovate the traditional TV buying and creative process through their recent acquisitions of Ryan Reynolds' creative hot shop Maximum Effort and QuickFrame.
BlackRock and Fidelity join MNTN's previous existing investors including Baroda Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Mercato Partners, Qualcomm, and Rincon Venture Partners.
ABOUT MNTN
MNTN is a marketing software platform bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as simple as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits and more. For more information, please visit https://mountain.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005547/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.