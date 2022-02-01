BTIG Expands Presence in Midwest

Firm Hires Lee Glenna and Jonathan Krinsky in the Greater Minneapolis Area

BTIG announced today two key hires to further strengthen its presence in the Midwest. Lee Glenna joins the firm as a Managing Director within Franchise Sales and will report to Dan Wychulis, Head of U.S. Strategy and Franchise Sales. Jonathan Krinsky, CMT, joins BTIG as a Managing Director and Chief Market Technician within Research and Strategy and will report to Ryan Serwin, CFA, Director of Research.

"We are excited to welcome Lee to BTIG. His addition to our team will enhance our business development efforts in the Midwest," commented Mr. Wychulis. "We look forward to him widening the presence of the firm and the BTIG brand."

Mr. Glenna has over 25 years of industry experience. Prior to BTIG, he was a Managing Director within Institutional Equity Sales at Canaccord Genuity and Piper Jaffray. Previously, Mr. Glenna was a Vice President within the Institutional Advisory Division at Merrill Lynch and held a similar role within Institutional Equity Sales at John G. Kinnard.

Mr. Krinsky has nearly 15 years of industry experience. Before joining BTIG, he was the Chief Market Technician at Bay Crest Partners, MKM Partners and Miller Tabak & Company. Earlier in his career, he held a role within the Equity and Derivatives Sales & Trading Group at Miller Tabak & Company.

"At BTIG, Jonathan will provide technical analysis with an insightful approach, helping clients identify trends and actionable trading opportunities," said Mr. Serwin. "His perspective on the market will enhance our product offering and clients will benefit from our Research and Strategy team's additional idea generation."

BTIG's Franchise Sales helps institutional and corporate clients address their most important investment decisions and navigate the marketplace. Team members are based in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York and San Francisco.

BTIG Research and Strategy provides comprehensive reports, industry observations and other insights for clients. The team's sector focus includes consumer, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, real estate and technology.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 20 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

