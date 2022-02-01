Payoneer Global Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 3, 2022

Payoneer Global Inc. ("Payoneer" or the "Company") PAYO, the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 3, 2022, after market close. Senior management will also host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Payoneer Investor Relations website at https://investor.payoneer.com.
About Payoneer
Payoneer PAYO is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.
Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world's leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.
