MedMen Announces Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service

Personal shopping experience available in California, Nevada, Arizona and Florida
MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") MMEN MMNFF, a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced its Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service, a personal shopping program now available in California, Nevada, Arizona and Florida dispensaries.
Led by MedMen's top in-store cannabis experts, or ‘Cannaseurs', the service offers customers free one-on-one consultations with seasoned budtenders, covering everything from individualized product and strain recommendations to cannabis education and responsible use.
"We're excited to announce the launch of our Cannaseur Personal Concierge Service, a complimentary program that offers customers an expert-led cannabis shopping experience tailored to their personal needs and desires," said Tracy McCourt, Chief Revenue Officer, MedMen. "At MedMen, we continue to seek out new ways to provide customers with an unparalleled standard of care, all the while refining the industry's premier retail experience."
Every MedMen Cannasseur receives expert training through in-depth cannabis workshops and seminars with leading industry experts. A typical session will include questions about a consumer's experience level, desired effect and preferred consumption format. Bringing best-in-class knowledge of cannabinoids, terpenes, cultivation methods, consumption formats and product offerings, our Cannaseurs take pride in advising and guiding patients towards the best product for their personal needs.
Call your local store to book a free one-on-one consultation today.
To purchase MedMen products, please visit www.medmen.com, or find a dispensary near you at https://www.medmen.com/stores.
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen is North America's leading cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLite, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005392/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
