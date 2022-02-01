Selendy & Gay Changes Name to Reflect Elevation of Jennifer Selendy and David Elsberg

Maria Ginzburg Named Managing Partner

Effective February 14, New York-based litigation firm Selendy & Gay will elevate its founding co-managing partners, Jennifer Selendy and David Elsberg, to named partners alongside preeminent litigators Faith Gay and Philippe Selendy. The firm's new name will be Selendy Gay Elsberg, with "Selendy" representing both Philippe and Jennifer Selendy. Maria Ginzburg will be the new managing partner of the firm.

"Our remarkable growth trajectory would not be possible without the leadership and consistently excellent courtroom results obtained by our outgoing managing partners," said Gay. "I've worked shoulder to shoulder with Jennifer on complex – what most would call ‘impossible' – cases around the country, and no one commands a court's attention and respect as she does. Jennifer's exceptional combination of practical adroitness and managerial expertise has allowed our firm to operate in the vanguard of litigation firms from day one."

"We created this firm to challenge the traditional roles and responsibilities of litigators in private practice, and to demonstrate what can be achieved through the effective marriage of a relentless dedication to litigation excellence and success for our clients with a foundational commitment to public work," Philippe Selendy said. "David's contributions have been instrumental in pushing the state of the art across our firm practice and in our management and culture. His expertise in and dedication to trial advocacy in courtrooms and arbitrations across the country, and his mentorship of younger lawyers, is a model of our ideals of firm citizenship."

On the fourth anniversary since its founding in 2018, Selendy Gay Elsberg comprises 50 of the nation's top litigators and more than 100 professionals. With an even split of plaintiff and defense work, industry-leading pro bono initiatives, and a robust contingency platform, the firm has earned hundreds of awards and become known for its winning strategies in cutting-edge trials, appeals, and investigations. Since inception, the firm has validated its commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including in the gender and LGBTQ+ representation throughout its senior ranks and C-Suite.

The firm's recent notable victories include: a landmark settlement on behalf of the American Federation of Teachers in a class action concerning federal student loan forgiveness; a precedent-setting decision in a robotics merger case in Delaware regarding the standards for disclaiming fraud; another precedent-setting decision in New York on restrictions against uptiering in term loan agreements; securing the dismissal of a complex patent infringement suit brought against a leading biotechnology company that sought over $500 million in damages; the unanimous reversal of a trial court decision ordering a well-known developer to tear down numerous floors of a Manhattan building; overcoming a motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging a widespread conspiracy to manipulate the crypto markets; converting a DOJ criminal investigation of a medical device company into a civil dispute; and obtaining – pro bono – the dismissal of three lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of New York's rent stabilization regime.

"Reflecting on the firm's achievements, I can't help but feel proud," said Elsberg. "We've assembled legal talent of the highest caliber who serve clients on precedent-setting cases around the world and across industries. And we've built a community of lawyers and professional staff dedicated to a shared vision. Jennifer and I step into our new roles with tremendous optimism, knowing that Maria will lead the firm to new heights."

"Over the last four years, we've guided our clients through an array of critical matters that saw their businesses, and even their personal liberties, at stake. That we achieved such notable successes for our clients while honoring our values of meritocracy and inclusivity speaks to the strength of our model and vision," Jennifer Selendy said. "Given the collective talent and abilities of our lawyers and business professionals, I am certain the next few years will see us continue to grow, deliver for clients, and give back to communities in measurable ways."

"As one of the firm's founding partners, I am delighted to assume the managing partner role at such an exciting time," said Ginzburg. "While remaining laser focused on creative legal strategies that secure landmark wins, we will continue to build upon our innovative operations that support our clients, practices and people."

Added Elsberg: "This is a firm forever committed to driving the evolution of the modern law firm. I am confident that the next four years will see us double-down on all that we have achieved together."

About Jennifer Selendy

Jennifer Selendy represents plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes trials, arbitrations, and investigations and is frequently tapped to lead the firm's largest and most complex matters. With over a dozen trials under her belt, she has developed deep expertise in antitrust, bankruptcy, RICO, and financial products litigation. Jennifer's leadership has been recognized by, among others, Corporate Counsel, which named her 2020's "Managing Partner of the Year," and the New York Law Journal, which lists her among 2020's "Distinguished Leaders." Crain's has twice named her one of the "100 Notable Women in Law." She has served as the Chair of the Board of the National Center of Law and Economic Justice, co-founded the Speyer Legacy School, and recently helped launch the Thirty Birds Foundation to evacuate Hazara high school girls from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

About David Elsberg

David Elsberg is recognized by Chambers, Benchmark Litigation, and The Legal 500 as one of the nation's top trial lawyers, and has extensive experience handling complex commercial and financial litigation and arbitrations across the country. Each year, he typically litigates two trials or arbitrations, with a particular focus on breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, unfair competition, adversarial bankruptcies, and other complex business disputes. David is responsible for obtaining what is reported to be one of the largest investor awards on record. In naming him a leading commercial litigator, Chambers & Partners wrote that David is "fearless…very creative, thoughtful and collaborative." He was also named a "Distinguished Leader" by the New York Law Journal in 2020.

About Maria Ginzburg

Maria Ginzburg is a nationally recognized litigator focused on complex commercial, financial disputes and issues of corporate governance. She has recovered nearly $3 billion for her clients in securities-related actions and has successfully litigated disputes involving a wide range of financial products such CLOs, CDOs, CVRs, swaps and other structured products. Maria also represents corporate boards and special committees, and litigates in bankruptcy proceedings and arbitrations. Lawdragon lists her among the "500 Leading Lawyers in America" and the nation's "Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers."

About Selendy Gay Elsberg PLLC

Selendy Gay Elsberg (effective February 14, 2022) is a premier litigation firm devoted to the most challenging disputes, arbitrations and investigations. The firm serves clients on a range of critical litigation matters while remaining steadfast in driving impact litigation that promotes positive social change.

Selendy Gay Elsberg advises clients in a broad range of practice areas, including antitrust, appellate, arbitration, bankruptcy & insolvency, class actions, complex commercial disputes, consumer & healthcare products, corporate governance & shareholder rights, cryptocurrency, environmental litigation, executive crisis management & employment, private equity & hedge funds, securities & structured finance, and white-collar litigation and investigations, among others.

