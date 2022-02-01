Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Webinar

The Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund NPFD will host a webinar featuring Fund portfolio manager and Head of the Preferred Securities Sector Team, Doug Baker, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

Mr. Baker will provide an update on the Fund's portfolio positioning, investment process and opportunities in the current market. He will be joined by Matt Nealon, V.P. of Closed-End Fund Business Development.

Webinar details

Click the link to join the webinar:

https://tiaa.zoom.us/j/95065980733?pwd=c1Z0OFloblQrMDArV2hoTUN2WDM3dz09

Webinar ID: 950 6598 0733

Passcode: 2022

To join by phone (listen only):

877.853.5257

For more information on the Fund, including the most recent commentary, please visit www.nuveen.com/NPFD. You can also subscribe to closed-end fund fact sheets, commentaries, distribution announcements, and other fund literature on Nuveen's website.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $66 billion of assets under management across 58 CEFs as of 31 December 2021. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 30 years of experience managing CEFs.

For more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of 31 December 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

