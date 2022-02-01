Blue Earth Diagnostics Highlights Upcoming Presentation of Key Results from Phase 3 SPOTLIGHT Study of Targeted PET Imaging Agent 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 in Biochemically Recurrent Prostate Cancer

− First results from SPOTLIGHT trial to be presented at 2022 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) −
Blue Earth Diagnostics, a Bracco company and recognized leader in the development and commercialization of innovative PET radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the upcoming oral presentation of key results from its Phase 3 SPOTLIGHT trial of 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 in recurrent prostate cancer, at the upcoming ASCO 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The conference will be held in-person in San Francisco, Calif. and online from February 17 to 19, 2022. 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 is an investigational Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen-targeted radiohybrid (rh) PET imaging agent. The SPOTLIGHT study (NCT04186845) is a Phase 3, multi-center, single-arm imaging study, conducted in the United States and Europe, to evaluate the safety and diagnostic performance of 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 PET imaging in men with suspected prostate cancer recurrence based on elevated PSA following prior therapy.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005228/en/
Details of the presentation are listed below.
Highlighted 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 Oral Presentation
Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022
Track: Prostate Cancer
Title: Detection Rates of 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 PET in Patients with Suspected Prostate Cancer Recurrence: Results from a Phase 3, Prospective, Multicenter Study (SPOTLIGHT)
Presenter: David M. Schuster, MD, FACR, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Ga.
Session: General Session - Evolution of Multidisciplinary Management Across the Spectrum of Prostate Cancer
Abstract: 9
Location: In-person and online/Level 3, ballroom
Session Time: 6:00 PM ET– 7:30 PM ET (3:00 PM PT – 4:30 PM PT)
Presentation: 7:00 PM ET (4:00 PM PT)
Blue Earth Diagnostics invites participants at the ASCO 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium to attend the presentation above. Participants on-site are also invited to visit Blue Earth Diagnostics' Medical Affairs booth (#50). For full session details and scientific presentation listings, please see the ASCO GU online program here.
About Radiohybrid Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (rhPSMA)
rhPSMA compounds consist of a radiohybrid ("rh") Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen-targeted receptor ligand which attaches to and is internalized by prostate cancer cells and they may be radiolabeled with 18F for PET imaging, or with isotopes such as 177Lu or 225Ac for therapeutic use – creating a true theranostic technology. The radiohybrid technology and rhPSMA originated from the Technical University of Munich, Germany. Blue Earth Diagnostics acquired exclusive, worldwide rights to rhPSMA imaging technology from Scintomics GmbH in 2018, followed by acquisition of exclusive rights to therapeutic applications in 2020. Blue Earth Diagnostics has two Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating the safety and diagnostic performance of 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 PET imaging in prostate cancer: ("SPOTLIGHT," NCT04186845), in men with recurrent disease and ("LIGHTHOUSE," NCT04186819), in men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer. rhPSMA compounds are investigational and have not received regulatory approval.
About Blue Earth Diagnostics
Blue Earth Diagnostics, an indirect subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., is a growing international molecular imaging company focused on delivering innovative, well-differentiated diagnostic solutions that inform patient care. Formed in 2014, the Company's success is driven by its management expertise and supported by a demonstrated track record of rapid development and commercialization of positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals. Blue Earth Diagnostics' expanding oncology portfolio encompasses a variety of disease states, including prostate cancer and neuro-oncology. Blue Earth Diagnostics is committed to the timely development and commercialization of precision radiopharmaceuticals for potential use in imaging and therapy. For more information, please visit: www.blueearthdiagnostics.com.
About Bracco Imaging
Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions. It offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents to inform clinical management and guide care for cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. In 2019 Bracco Imaging also enriched its product portfolio by expanding the range of oncology nuclear imaging solutions in the urology segment and other specialties with the acquisition of Blue Earth Diagnostics. Visit: www.braccoimaging.com.
