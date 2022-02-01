University of Phoenix and Military Police Regimental Association Announce Winner of Full-Tuition Scholarship

Recipient is Aaron Cole, veteran military police officer of Massachusetts Army National Guard

Together with the Military Police Regimental Association (MPRA), the University of Phoenix is proud to announce Aaron Cole, veteran Military Policy Officer of the Massachusetts Army National Guard, as the recipient of this full-tuition scholarship for a bachelor's degree or master's degree program for standard MPRA members or immediate family members of a standard MPRA member.

Cole plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration at the University of Phoenix, a goal that he developed based on his experience as a Financial Management Technician in the National Guard before serving as an MP.

"I am very grateful to University of Phoenix and MPRA for this opportunity," Cole states. "The flexibility works well for me as an Army Veteran and as an EMT."

Cole is a combat veteran and currently serves as a firefighter and EMT in his hometown of Beverly, MA.

"At University of Phoenix we pride ourselves on making our high-quality career relevant education work for the military affiliated and veteran community," states Eric Ryan, Marine Corps veteran and senior director of Military Operations at University of Phoenix. "We are proud to offer this scholarship to Mr. Cole. His commitment to service exemplifies the very best of us and we stand ready to support his educational journey."

Together with its members, MPRA works to provide a variety of services and assistance to Military Police leaders, soldiers and their families around the world.

"The Military Police Regimental Association and the Board of Directors are very proud to announce the recipient of this year's scholarship," shares Rick Harne, Executive Director of MPRA. "The tireless efforts to better oneself takes on many facets and education is a huge one in today's world. The MPRA is proud of the relationship with the University of Phoenix and their efforts to assist soldiers in their educational journey."

Military members and families may encounter challenges of time, commitments, and circumstance to reaching their academic and career goals. The University of Phoenix Military Police Regimental Association Scholarship is intended to recognize the military service commitment and provide an opportunity to further education goals for military police members and families. It highlights the resilience of military members and their service.

"Resilience within the Military Police community looks like a non-stop learning of behaviors, thoughts, and actions that can improve not only the Military Police community but the whole military community," Cole states. "Resiliency gives the ability to cope with adversity, adapt to any changes, and most of all thrive under the new conditions presented."

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the Military Police Regimental Association:

The MPRA's mission is to Promote the history and preserve the traditions of the Military Police Corps Regiment while supporting Military Police Leadership, Soldiers and Families Army wide. It serves Military Police Leaders, Soldiers, and Families with dignity, respect, responsibility and stewardship of our resources with integrity, transparency and accountability. About – Military Police Regimental Association (mpraonline.org)

