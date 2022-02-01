Europe Lip Care Products Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $880.44 Million by 2027 from $690.63 Million in 2021, Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.88% During to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Lip Care Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe lip care products market size reached US$ 690.63 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 880.44 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.88% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Lip care products form an occlusive layer on the lips which protects them from external exposure. As the skin on the lips is thin, therefore they are often the first to present the signs of dryness. These products relieve and moisturize dry lips, angular cheilitis, stomatitis or cold sores.

Lip care products are composed of gel or wax like substance and contain beewax or carnauba wax, camphor, cetyl alcohol, lanolin, paraffin and petroleum, among other ingredients. A few other varieties of lip care products may also contain dyes, flavor, fragrance, phenol, salicylic acid, and sunscreens

Females generally represent the main consumers of lip care products in Europe, however, catalyzed by a growing trend of personnel grooming among men, the number of male consumers is also continuously increasing. Another trend being witnessed in the market is an increasing demand for sun protection lip care products which provide protection to the lips from the prolonged exposure to the sun, which can otherwise result in wrinkling, premature aging or actinic cheilitis.

Various manufacturers are now also investing in product innovations, faster and long-lasting formulas, and adding attractive ranges to increase their consumer base. Germany currently represents the largest market in Europe followed by the United Kingdom

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the European lip care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the European lip care products market?

What is the breakup of the European lip care products market based on the category?

What is the breakup of the European lip care products market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the European lip care products market based on the distribution channel?

What is the country-wise breakup of the European lip care products market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of European lip care products industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the European lip care products market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Europe Lip Care Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Category

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Country

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Margin Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Category

6.1 Non-Medicated Lip Care Products

6.2 Medicated and Therapeutic Lip Care Products

6.3 Sun Protection Lip Care Products

7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Lip Balm

7.2 Lip Butter

7.3 Lip Scrubs

7.4 Lip Oil

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Specialty Stores

8.3 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

9 Market Breakup by Country

9.1 Germany

9.2 United Kingdom

9.3 France

9.4 Italy

9.5 Spain

9.6 Russia

9.7 Others

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

