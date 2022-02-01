Germany Whey Protein Markets, 2017-2021 & 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Germany Whey Protein Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany represents around 16% of the total whey protein market in Europe and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% until 2026.

Germany is the major whey protein manufacturer in Europe. The whey protein industry in Germany is almost similar to that of the U.K. and France. The application of whey in the dietary supplement industry is highest compared to its application in the beverages and food industry.

The major drivers of the whey protein market in Germany are changing socio-demographics trends. The growing awareness about the negative environmental impact of livestock farming has created a demand for alternative protein sources, paving the way for whey protein market. Increasing acceptance of whey protein for weight loss, clinical nutrition from the aging population to maintain muscle mass is expected to maintain the healthy consumption rate during the forecast period.

Strong demand from the infant formula sector is another driving factor of the industry. The development of a strong supply chain, reduced production cost, and food safety are the issues concerning the whey protein manufacturers. Sports and performance nutrition are the opportunity segments for the industry.

The dietary supplement is the major application segment in Germany, accounting for around 43% of all the whey protein applications. However, the application of whey protein in the food and beverage industry, together, is expected to overtake the application in dietary supplements towards the end of the forecast period. Investments in research and development to innovate new food and beverages products with whey content due to growing demand from the health-conscious population is expected to strengthen the growth in the sector.

The cost of manufacturing whey protein is high in Germany. However, the manufacturers are focused on producing high-quality products to create a competitive advantage. In addition, the manufacturers adhere to strict Government guidelines to maintain the "made in Germany" brand, which meets the international food safety standard according to certified FSSC 22000:2005.

State-of-the-art techniques and processes allow whey protein producers in Germany to separate various whey sources and supply quality products. Germany's government-funded research and development programs are core to its strong small and medium enterprises.

In addition, the close collaboration of universities, research institutes, and manufacture provides continuous optimization and innovation of whey protein and its products. It also helps manufacturers optimize the manufacturing techniques and processing procedures, which helps to reduce the cost of whey protein products.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2017 and five-year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments

Supply & demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects, and competition pattern

Insights on the growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments & strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Assumptions

2. Summary

2.1 Market Summary by Type

2.2 Market Summary by Application

3. Industry Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing awareness about health benefits of diet supplements

3.1.2 Growing use of whey proteins in functional food and beverages industry

3.1.3 Increasing demand for dietary proteins

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 High cost of ingredients and production

3.2.2 Growing vegan population & whey protein alternatives

3.2.3 Health & safety concerns and undefined regulations

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Growing dietary supplement prescription

3.3.2 Surging demand for high-quality protein in food industry

3.3.3 Increasing use of protein products in the personal care industry

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of Buyers

3.4.3 Degree of Competition

3.4.4 Threat of Substitution

3.4.5 Threat of new entrants

3.5 Future Trends in Whey Protein Industry

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Industry Policies & Regulations

3.8 Market Innovations

4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Market Share, Type

4.1.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

4.1.2 Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

4.1.3 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Market Share, Processing

4.2.1 Ultrafiltration

4.2.2 Ion Exchange

4.2.3 Hydrolysis

4.2.4 Others

4.3 Market Share, Application

4.3.1 Food

4.3.1.3 Infant Formula

4.3.1.2 Confectionary

4.3.1.3 Bakery

4.3.1.4 Snacks

4.3.1.5 Dairy Products

4.3.1.6 Meat Products

4.3.1.7 Others

4.3.2 Beverages

4.3.3 Dietary Supplements

4.3.4 Others

5. Competitive Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Growth Strategies of leading players

5.3 Investment and Development Prospects

5.3.1 Investment in past five years

5.3.2 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.1 Product Classifications and Their Prices

5.4.2 Factors Influencing Prices

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Agropur MSI, LLC

6.2 Arla Foods

6.3 Carbery Group

6.4 Champignon-Hofmeister Group

6.5 DMK group

6.6 FriesiandCampina Ingredients

6.7 Glanbia Plc

6.8 Hilmar Cheese Company Inc

6.9 Lactalis Ingredients

6.10 Land O'Lakes Inc

6.11 Leprino Foods Co

6.12 Milk Specialties Global

6.13 Meggle Group

6.14 Saputo Ingredients

6.15 Fonterra Co-operative Group

6.16 Volac

