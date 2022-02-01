Diana Corkum Joins Alliant's Employee Benefits Group in Connecticut

Corkum to use expertise working with large-to-mid-sized clients across multiple industries to serve diverse client base

Dynamic employee benefits veteran Diana Corkum has joined Alliant as Senior Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Based in Hartford, Connecticut, Corkum will design tailor-made employee benefits solutions for a diverse client base.

"Diana's deep expertise in the employee benefits sector and her ability to create unique benefits plans that improve operational strength and employee wellness is highly valuable for our clients and our growing team in Connecticut," said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. "She has a diverse background and leadership experience that will serve as a powerful resource."

Corkum joins Alliant with more than 30 years of experience creating strategic benefits plans for clients across a range of industries and sizes. She has a depth of knowledge and experience working with large-to-midsized clients to deliver customized benefits solutions that meet their unique corporate objectives. Corkum also has experience managing and directing large teams on service and business development initiatives.

Prior to joining Alliant, Corkum was Director with a global insurance and employee benefits firm. She has also held roles as a Relationship Manager, Practice Leader, and Vice President of Sales on both the brokerage and carrier side of the business.

Diana Corkum can be reached at (917) 414-3417 or at Diana.Corkum@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

