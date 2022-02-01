Scipher Medicine Announces Publication of Real-World Study Demonstrating Clinical Utility of PrismRA® Blood Test

Patient Response to Treatment 3x Better When PrismRA Guided Therapy Selection

Test Results Informed Treatment Decisions for Three-Quarters of Patients

Broad Adoption Could Lead to Significant Clinical Improvements for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching each patient with their most effective therapy, today announced new clinical utility data for its PrismRA blood test were published in Expert Review of Molecular Diagnostics. The real-world results show that patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have significantly improved clinical response when PrismRA is used to select treatment. PrismRA is the only blood test in the market informing personalized treatment decisions for patients with RA.

The Study to Accelerate Information of Molecular Signatures (AIMS) examined treatment and clinical outcomes for 212 patients whose health care providers used PrismRA, a blood test predicting non-response to the world's largest drug class, tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi). PrismRA enables non-responders to be prescribed alternative FDA-approved therapy from day one and could significantly improve clinical outcomes.

According to the study, patients whose treatment was guided by PrismRA experienced three times better clinical response compared to patients whose therapy selection was not guided by PrismRA results. Patients who PrismRA indicated would be non-responders to TNFi therapy, but received it anyway, did not respond 90% of the time.

"This clinical study makes clear that a blood test capable of predicting patient responses to a commonly prescribed class of rheumatoid arthritis therapies could fundamentally shift the treatment paradigm," said study co-author Vibeke Strand, M.D., adjunct clinical professor, Division of Immunology and Rheumatology, Stanford University School of Medicine. "Broad adoption of this important advancement could result in significant improvements in treatment outcomes."

Study results also suggest that PrismRA has high clinical utility, providing individualized patient information that guided physician therapy selection in 74% of patients. An additional 16% of patients may have received treatment aligned to their PrismRA test results had their physician not experienced step therapy requirements, formulary restrictions, or other administrative issues as barriers to adoption.

"This real-world study shows that PrismRA significantly improves RA patient outcomes and supports physician treatment decisions in the clinical setting," said Dr. Sam Asgarian, chief medical officer of Scipher Medicine. "We are highly encouraged by this further validation of PrismRA and our mission to help patients with RA and other autoimmune diseases receive the most effective therapies from day one."

The AIMS study assessed data from dozens of leading private and academic rheumatology practices and institutions across the U.S., including Stanford University, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of South Florida.

Even though there are five approved classes of targeted therapy, an estimated 90% of RA patients are prescribed TNFi therapies. Unfortunately, two-thirds of patients taking TNFi therapies do not respond clinically, resulting in accelerated disease progression, bone erosion, and increased use of opioids to manage symptoms.

RA is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease, which means a person's immune system attacks healthy cells, causing painful swelling in the affected parts of the body, usually joints in the hands, wrists, and knees. There is no cure for RA, making early condition management critical to patient care. About 1.5 million Americans have RA and women are two times more likely than men to get RA, according to the Arthritis Foundation.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA is a revolutionary blood test bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual's molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world's largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to inform therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit www.PrismRA.com.

About Scipher Medicine®

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching each patient with their most effective therapy, believes that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientific data. Using Spectra™, our proprietary network medicine platform, we commercialize tests revealing a person's unique molecular disease signature and match it to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The patient molecular data generated from our tests further supports the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. We partner with leading payers, health care providers, and pharmaceutical companies to bring solutions to patients with autoimmune diseases. Visit http://www.sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher Medicine on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005323/en/