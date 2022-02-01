PG&E Fire Victim Trust Increases Fire Victim Distributions

Justice John K. Trotter (Ret.), Trustee of the PG&E Fire Victim Trust, announced today that the Trust will be increasing the distribution payout to all of the Trust's PG&E fire victims whose claims have been submitted and approved, effective as of February 15, 2022. Those fire victims who previously received a distribution from the Trust will receive a supplemental payment. The increased distribution payment means that all fire victims will receive 45% of the value of their approved claims, up from the prior 30%. "The ability to make this increase is due to several recent developments," Justice Trotter said. "These include the more comprehensive data now available to the Trust as more and more fire victims' claims are filed and analyzed."
"Cash on hand to the PG&E Fire Victim Trust has improved by two recent developments," said Justice Trotter. "First, in January, PG&E paid the final installment on a deferred payment agreement which resulted in the Trust receiving approximately $592 million in additional funding. Second, the Fire Victim Trust recently closed on an initial round of monetization of the PG&E Stock that was issued to the Trust in July 2020. Working with its financial advisors, the Fire Victim Trust successfully closed on a sale of 40 million shares of PG&E Stock, representing an increase to the Trust's cash position of approximately $500 million. As a result of prudent tax structuring, the Trust will not incur any tax burden as a result of selling stock at a price higher than its share value when received by the Trust, enabling the entire net proceeds to be devoted directly to victim claim payments."
Justice Trotter said, "We continue to focus our Trust administration efforts on doing all that we can to ease the suffering of the fire victims. With this increase in distribution payments, we further our goal to get funds out of the Trust and into fire victims' hands as quickly as possible. I'm pleased to note that our claims processing team, spearheaded by Ms. Cathy Yanni, has made significant progress." To date, the Trust has received more than 37,000 claims submissions representing over 68,000 claimants and approximately 238,000 individual claims, supported by roughly 27 million pages of materials. The Trust to date has disbursed over $1.88 billion to more than 35,000 victims, with the pace accelerating with each bi-monthly distribution period. With this announced increase, the total disbursement will rise to approximately $2.5 billion.
"We recognize that because of PG&E's bankruptcy, the fire victims have been waiting a long time for compensation," said Justice Trotter. "We will continue to move diligently on behalf of the fire victims to attain the highest level of compensation permitted under the Bankruptcy Court orders and the governing Trust documents."
About the Fire Victim Trust
Under the direction of the Trustee, the Honorable John K. Trotter (Ret.) and the Claims Administrator Cathy Yanni, the PG&E Fire Victim Trust provides an efficient and equitable process to compensate PG&E Fire Victims for both economic and non-economic damages, including destruction or damage to real estate and personal property, additional living expenses, lost wages, business losses, emotional distress, personal injury and death. For more information, visit www.FireVictimTrust.com to find regularly updated information and FAQs.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005595/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.