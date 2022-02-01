FertilityIQ Records 300% Annual Growth, 100% Client Retention

FertilityIQ, the leader in family-building education, announces success in 2022
FertilityIQ, a certified woman-owned business and the global leader in inclusive family-building education, announced 300% annual growth in revenue for year-end 2021. Today, one-in-four of the world's "Most Admired Companies" are FertilityIQ clients, making 2021 the third consecutive year FertilityIQ has enjoyed a 100% client retention rate.
In 2021, over 80% of new clients chose to roll-out FertilityIQ globally, including industry leaders in the retail, technology, pharmaceutical, consulting, and financial services fields. Amongst existing clients, FertilityIQ continues to see superior utilization rates for employees based both in the United States and globally.
FertilityIQ data1 shows when employers provide FertilityIQ access, employees improve their ability to make better decisions around family-building topics, save substantial time in the process, and improve their emotional wellbeing. With FertilityIQ access, 50% of employees feel more committed to their employer, and 80% of people feel their employer cares about their priorities—a clear tool for retention (and a difficult task in this highly competitive landscape). Furthermore, 93% of employees reported that great fertility and family-building information is critical. Access to FertilityIQ communicates employers care about employee issues while creating a more inclusive culture.
"We make a big impact with no extra work. We require zero set-up, take no PHI from employers, and help them meet their global and DE&I goals immediately," said Chief Executive Deborah Anderson-Bialis.
This year, FertilityIQ grew the total courses it offers to employees by over 30% and the number of countries it serves by over 50%. Additionally, FertilityIQ enhanced courses critical to Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity initiatives including courses for Black, Latinx, South Asian, East Asian, transmasculine, transfeminine, and military family builders.
About FertilityIQ
FertilityIQ is an inclusive family-building education resource to help anyone—no matter race, gender, sexual orientation, or relationship status—build their families. Courses are video and text-based and feature experts from institutions such as Yale, John Hopkins, Harvard, Stanford, and more. Navigating finding a doctor can be a job in itself, but with 50,000+ patient-written reviews, users can access real-life patient experiences to help them find a fertility doctor. Some additional details on the offering:
- Total Family Building: Egg freezing, surrogacy, fertility treatments, unassisted conception, adoption, foster and more.
- 5%–20% utilization rates: Critical as companies drive ROI in investments.
- Mental Health: 98% patients feel more calm/confident with access to FertilityIQ,
- DE&I: Offerings for Black, Latinx (Spanish and English), South Asian, East Asian, LGBTQ+ and military and veteran family builders.
- Global: In 100+ countries with localized offerings in China, Brazil, Russia, India, and more
To learn more, visit: http://fertilityiq.com and see company highlights: here
___________________________
1 Survey mix: 70% US / 30% Global | 40% BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, Other | All clients represented
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005151/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.