RoadSync Modernizes Payments for the Supply Chain with Launch of New Driver App

RoadSync, the leading digital financial platform for the supply chain, today announces the rollout of its new app, RoadSync Driver. Built for and informed by drivers, RoadSync Driver is an expense management app that allows truck drivers to spend more time on the road and less time navigating payment processes.
According to a recent survey conducted by RoadSync, more than 50% of truck drivers work with a new shipper, carrier or broker every week, which means they are constantly interacting with different payment platforms and preferences. The time required to manually work through these financial transactions accumulates and can slow down the supply chain in small but impactful increments. RoadSync Driver addresses this pain point by simplifying transactions and bringing new efficiency to supply chain payments for all drivers.
"Drivers deserve dedicated solutions, and one of our core values is that customers come first," said Robin Gregg, CEO, RoadSync. "For our team, that dedication translated into creating an easy-to-use app that serves as a digital expense management platform and co-pilot for over-the-road drivers in support of all that they encounter during life on the road. Whether a company driver or owner-operator, this app offers value by way of time savings and efficiency – something our supply chain values and needs."
Designed to support seamless payments, RoadSync Driver equips drivers with the tools to easily manage expenses, digitize paper trails, and streamline communication via its core functionality:
- Upload paper-based receipts by taking a photo of the document or using an existing image
- Effortlessly email or text receipts and other documents to multiple contacts at the same time
- Quickly make RoadSync Remote Checkout payments directly from the app
- Instantly access receipts from RoadSync merchants, like warehouse and heavy-duty tow and repair shops
- Access all receipts and documents in one place
The latest innovation driving modernization in the supply chain, the RoadSync Driver app is available for all drivers – not just RoadSync customers – in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store today. For more information, and to stay informed on upcoming app features, visit www.roadsync.com/roadsync-driver-app.
About RoadSync
RoadSync is the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection. RoadSync offers payment products for warehouses, carriers, brokers, repair/tow merchants and drivers, integrating and automating the financial systems fueling the logistics industry. For more information, visit www.roadsync.com.
