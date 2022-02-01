Global Whey Protein Market Report 2022: Market was Worth $9.4 Billion in 2020 and is Estimated to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Whey Protein Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global whey protein market was worth $9.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021-2026

Favorable consumer trends such as growing demand for dietary proteins, maturity in the functional food industry, and increasing health consciousness are positively influencing the growth of the whey protein market. Conducive microeconomic factors such as ready availability of resources and ready customer base are the major factors responsible for strong demand for whey protein products.

Increasing purchasing power in emerging nations of Asia has led to a dietary shift to protein-rich diets creating a platform for whey protein products. Besides, whey protein has been widely accepted for fitness and weight management due to its high nutritional content and satiety benefits. The push for protein products from fitness experts and trainers is leading to an expanded consumer base of whey protein all over the globe.

The expanding demand for products easy on digestion and rich in protein products to retain muscle mass, weight loss, and healthy aging from older population is driving whey protein consumption, especially in developed countries. The whey protein consumption is expected to grow parallel to the rapid expansion in sports nutrition. The major players in the industry are focused on catering whey-based sports and nutrition products.

The growth in clinical nutrition market is driving the consumption of whey protein in medicines for older population, premature babies, malnutrition, among others. Huge investments in R&D from manufacturers and Government for wider applications of whey proteins in the treatment of chronic stress, cancer, heart diseases, among others, is expected to maintain a steady growth rate of the market.

Healthy snacking culture has created a huge platform for whey based products due to its convenience and cost advantage. Strong demand from the infant formula sector is another driving factor of the industry. Better alignment between the Government, stakeholders, and producers for greater commercialization of whey protein is expected to maintain a healthy consumption rate in the future.

Development of a strong supply chain, high production cost, scalability, and food safety are the issues concerning the manufacturers. The market also faces several restraints that are closely tied to the relatively high price of whey protein and increasing competition from plant-based proteins such as soy.

The major factors restraining consumer acceptance are high cost of products and unfamiliarity with usage. Due to the less developed supply chain in the industry, the products are not readily visible across the retail chain, hindering the growth of the market. Sports and performance nutrition are the opportunity segments for the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Assumptions

2. Summary

2.1 Market Summary by Type

2.2 Market Summary by Application

2.3 Market Summary by Geography

3. Industry Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing awareness about health benefits of diet supplements

3.1.2 Growing use of whey proteins in functional food and beverages industry

3.1.3 Increasing demand for dietary proteins

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 High cost of ingredients and production

3.2.2 Growing vegan population & whey protein alternatives

3.2.3 Health & safety concerns and undefined regulations

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Growing dietary supplement prescription

3.3.2 Surging demand for high-quality protein in food industry

3.3.3 Increasing use of protein products in the personal care industry

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Future Trends in Whey Protein Industry

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Industry Policies & Regulations

3.8 Market Innovations

4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Market Share, Type

4.1.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

4.1.2 Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

4.1.3 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Market Share, Processing

4.2.1 Ultrafiltration

4.2.2 Ion Exchange

4.2.3 Hydrolysis

4.2.4 Others

4.3 Market Share, Application

4.3.1 Food

4.3.1.3 Infant Formula

4.3.1.2 Confectionary

4.3.1.3 Bakery

4.3.1.4 Snacks

4.3.1.5 Dairy Products

4.3.1.6 Meat Products

4.3.1.7 Others

4.3.2 Beverages

4.3.3 Dietary Supplements

4.3.4 Others

5. Country Market Share

5.1 North America

5.1.1 U.S.

5.1.2 Canada

5.1.3 Mexico

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 U.K.

5.2.2 Germany

5.2.3 France

5.2.4 Italy

5.2.5 Spain

5.2.6 Netherlands

5.2.7 Russia

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 China

5.3.2 India

5.3.3 Japan

5.3.4 South Korea

5.3.5 Australia

5.3.6 Thailand

5.3.7 Israel

5.3.8 Saudi Arabia

5.3.9 Others

5.4 South America

5.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2 Argentina

5.4.3 Colombia

5.4.4 Others

5.5 Africa

5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.2 Egypt

5.5.3 Nigeria

5.5.4 Others

6. Competitive Analysis

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Growth Strategies of leading players

6.3 Investment and Development Prospects

6.3.1 Investment in past five years

6.3.2 Investment Opportunities

6.4 Price Trend Analysis

6.4.1 Product Classifications and Their Prices

6.4.2 Factors Influencing Prices

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Agropur MSI, LLC

7.2 Arla Foods

7.3 Carbery Group

7.4 Champignon-Hofmeister Group

7.5 DMK group

7.6 FriesiandCampina Ingredients

7.7 Glanbia Plc

7.8 Hilmar Cheese Company Inc

7.9 Lactalis Ingredients

7.10 Land O'Lakes Inc

7.11 Leprino Foods Co

7.12 Milk Specialties Global

7.13 Meggle Group

7.14 Saputo Ingredients

7.15 Fonterra Co-operative Group

7.16 Volac

