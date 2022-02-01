Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Publication of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Reproxalap in Allergen Chamber Model

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ALDX (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that results from the randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled, crossover Phase 2 clinical trial of reproxalap in an allergen chamber model have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Ophthalmology.1 Reproxalap, an investigational new drug, is a first-in-class reactive aldehyde species (RASP) modulator that has been shown to mitigate inflammation in patients with allergic conjunctivitis and other eye diseases.

"Although allergic conjunctivitis affects more than 20% of the U.S. population2 and up to 60% of patients require medication other than topical antihistamines,3 a new mechanistic pharmacologic treatment approach has not been available for decades," stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra. "This Phase 2 allergen chamber trial suggests that treatment with reproxalap could lead to rapid and durable improvement in the symptoms and signs of allergic conjunctivitis."

A total of 70 adult patients with a history of moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis for two or more years, a positive skin test to ragweed pollen, and chamber-induced ocular itching and redness scores of 2.5 or more and 2 or more (both scales range from 0 to 4), respectively, were randomized 1:1:1 to one of three sequences of treatment with 0.5% reproxalap, 0.25% reproxalap, and vehicle. Test article was administered bilaterally just before and at 90 minutes after entering an allergen chamber, during which patients were exposed to aerosolized ragweed pollen (3500 grains/m3) for 3.5 hours. Symptoms and conjunctival redness were assessed approximately every 10 minutes after entering the chamber and over an hour after chamber exit. Compared to vehicle, treatment with either concentration of reproxalap led to rapid, statistically significant improvement in patient-reported ocular itching and tearing and investigator-assessed ocular redness. Improvement in signs and symptoms persisted over the entire chamber and all post-chamber time points.

About Reproxalap

Reproxalap, an investigational new drug, is a first-in-class small-molecule modulator of RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease. Reproxalap's mechanism of action has been supported by the demonstration of statistically significant and clinically relevant activity in multiple physiologically distinct late-phase clinical indications. Reproxalap is currently in Phase 3 clinical development as a 0.25% ophthalmic solution for the treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, two of the largest markets in ophthalmology.

About Allergic Conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis is the most common inflammatory disease that affects the front of the eye, and is characterized by itching, redness, and tearing.4 The signs and symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis are persistently disturbing, affecting quality of life and leading to loss of work that can create a substantial economic burden for patients and their families.5 Although allergic conjunctivitis is commonly treated with antihistamines, up to 60% of patients require adjunctive therapy and up to 40% of patients require corticosteroids, which can lead to significant ocular toxicity.3

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics discovers and develops innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop therapies that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Two of our lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation known as RASP (reactive aldehyde species). Reproxalap is in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. ADX-629, an orally administered RASP modulator, is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trials in psoriasis, asthma, and COVID-19. Our pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate 0.8%), in development for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

